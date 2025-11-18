Warriors Looking to Rebound against Wheat Kings

Published on November 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are preparing for another busy week at the Hangar, beginning with welcoming in the Brandon Wheat Kings tonight. Following a shootout loss and a regulation loss last weekend, the Warriors' record is 10-10-1-1.

On Saturday, the Warriors fell to the Regina Pats. The Warriors recorded the first goal of the game off the stick of Landen McFadden midway through the first period. The Warriors remained up by one until just past the middle of the third period, when the Pats tied the game with their first goal. The Pats struck late on the power play with 36 seconds remaining in regulation to give them their first lead of the game.

With an assist on Landen McFadden's goal on Saturday, Captain Lynden Lakovic's point streak has now reached 13 games. Lakovic continues to lead the Warriors and the WHL with 17 goals on the season. 20-year-old Aiden Ziprick leads the Warriors with 15 assists. Lakovic leads the team with 27 points (17 goals, 10 assists), Landen McFadden ranks second with 23 points (8 goals, 15 assists), and Ziprick rounds out the top three with 21 points (5 goals, 18 assists).

Veteran goaltender Chase Wutzke leads the Warriors' goaltenders with a goals against average of 2.98, a save percentage of .893, and a record of 5-7.

The Wheat Kings enter the evening with a record of 9-9-1. Chase Surkan leads the Wheat Kings rookies with 21 points (12 goals, 9 assists) through 13 games this season.

Last time the Warriors and Wheat Kings met, the Warriors fell 8-4. In two previous meetings in September, the Warriors emerged victorious both times, leading to a series record of 2-1 this season. Tickets for tonight's game can be purchased here. For fans that can't make it to the game, follow along with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel on Country 100 starting at 6:40 pm, or watch for free on Victory+ with Marc Smith.







