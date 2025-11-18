Oil Kings Recall Elias Mitrikas from North Shore Warriors U18 Prep
Published on November 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled 2010-born goaltender Elias Mitrikas.
Mitrikas was originally selected in the 2025 WHL Draft in the third round, 58th overall. He is currently playing with the North Shore Warriors U18 Prep team in the CSSHL. He is currently 2-2-0-1 with a 3.48 and a .918 save percentage.
Mitrikas will serve as the backup tonight in Penticton.
