Oil Kings Recall Elias Mitrikas from North Shore Warriors U18 Prep

Published on November 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled 2010-born goaltender Elias Mitrikas.

Mitrikas was originally selected in the 2025 WHL Draft in the third round, 58th overall. He is currently playing with the North Shore Warriors U18 Prep team in the CSSHL. He is currently 2-2-0-1 with a 3.48 and a .918 save percentage.

Mitrikas will serve as the backup tonight in Penticton.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.