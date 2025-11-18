White Spot Legends Night Welcomes Giants Greats Gilbert Brulé & Evander Kane on November 22

Published on November 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Evander Kane with the Vancouver Giants

(Vancouver Giants) Evander Kane with the Vancouver Giants(Vancouver Giants)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants, in conjunction with the Langley Events Centre and White Spot, are excited to announce details for the 2025 edition of White Spot Legends Night, scheduled for Saturday, November 22.

Two Vancouver Giants legends will be the guests of honour: Gilbert Brulé and Evander Kane. Both will take part in a pre-game hot stove interview in the LEC banquet hall prior to the Giants 7 p.m. puck drop against the Tri-City Americans..

"For our 25th anniversary season we felt it would be special to bring back some familiar names for Legends Night," Giants Senior Vice President Dale Saip said. "We look forward to hearing great stories from Gilbert and Evander about their Giants days and much more."

Brulé (Edmonton, Alta.) was the first overall pick by the Giants in the 2002 WHL Draft and went on to star for the G-Men for three seasons, scoring 87 goals and adding 98 assists in 165 regular season games. He was the WHL Rookie of the year in 2003-04 when he tallied 60 points (25G-35A), before exploding for 87 points (39G-48A) in his NHL Draft year, which led to him being selected 6th overall in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The following year, Brulé helped guide the Giants to their first ever WHL Championship and was named Playoff MVP after recording 30 points (16G-14A) in 18 games. He was also named to the Memorial Cup all-star team. Brulé went on to play in the NHL for parts of eight seasons with Columbus, Edmonton and Phoenix, and then played professionally for seven additional seasons overseas. In 2018, the forward represented Canada at the Olympic Games in PyeongChang, where he won a Bronze Medal.

Kane (Vancouver, B.C.) was a rookie on the 2007 Memorial Cup winning Giants team, after playing in eight regular season games and five playoff games. He scored 24 goals the following year as a 16-year-old, before erupting for 48 goals and 96 points in 2008-09, which led to him being selected 4th overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Atlanta Thrashers. Kane also won a Gold Medal with the Canadian World Junior team in 2009 and was a first-team WHL all-star..

The winger is currently playing in his 16th NHL season and his first with the Vancouver Canucks. Kane has played in 950 career NHL regular season games to date, with over 300 goals and over 600 points. He also has 32 career NHL playoff goals, the most of any Giants alumnus.

For more details, please contact Giants Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations Nathan Kanter (nkanter@vancouvergiants.com | 250-463-5548).

The Giants next home game is Wednesday, November 19 against the Lethbridge Hurricanes! Get 4 tickets to Wednesday's game for just $44! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.