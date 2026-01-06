Giants Acquire Star Forward Mathis Preston from Chiefs
Published on January 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Ladner B.C. - The Vancouver Giants have acquired 2008-born forward Mathis Preston from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for forward Tyus Sparks, defenceman Marek Howell and a first-round pick (originally Calgary's) in 2026.
Preston (Penticton, B.C.) was listed as an 'A' skater by NHL Central Scouting on their preliminary players to watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft, projecting him as a first-round pick. The speedy winger has produced 32 points this season, on 14 goals and 18 assists. He potted 23 goals as a 16-year-old rookie last year and went on to score nine goals and 16 points in the playoffs, playing a critical role in helping Spokane reach the 2025 WHL Championship Series.
"We are very excited to acquire Mathis Preston," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "When we learned he was going to become available to us, we felt the opportunity to acquire a potential top-10 NHL draft pick was one we couldn't pass up."
Preston was selected to represent Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge where he notched three points (1G-2A) in two games. He has also been named to the roster for Team West and will compete at the inaugural WHL Prospects Game, scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at Langley Events Centre.
Originally selected by the Chiefs with the third overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Preston also won a Gold Medal with Canada White at the 2024 U-17 World Challenge, where he was named to the all-star team, and won a Bronze Medal with Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Preston was teammates with Giants defenceman Ryan Lin at U17s, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and at the Youth Olympic Games in 2023.
The Giants send a warm welcome to Mathis and his family.
The Giants next home game is on Friday, January 9 against Tri-City! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.
Images from this story
Forward Mathis Preston with the Spokane Chiefs
(Larry Brunt)
Forward Mathis Preston with the Spokane Chiefs
(Larry Brunt)
Forward Mathis Preston with the Spokane Chiefs
(Larry Brunt)
