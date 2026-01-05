Rebels Trade Milford to Penticton

Published on January 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have completed a trade today with the Penticton Vees.

The Rebels have traded 17-year-old forward Noah Milford to the Vees in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.

Milford recorded four goals and six assists for 10 points in 28 games with the Rebels this season. The Okotoks, AB native was selected by the Rebels in round seven, 150th overall at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.







