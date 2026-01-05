Chiefs Acquire Howell, Sparks, First-Round Pick from Vancouver in Exchange for Preston, Conditional Pick in '29

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have acquired defenseman Marek Howell (2006), forward Tyus Sparks (2008), and a first-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for forward Mathis Preston (2008) and a conditional second-round pick in 2029. With the acquisition, Spokane now holds two first-round picks in this year's draft.

"Today, we made what we consider a hockey trade," Chiefs' General Manager Matt Bardsley said.

"It is tough to move on from a player like Mathis, but we believe this enabled us to add a forward in Tyus who is having an excellent season offensively, along with Marek who is an experienced defenseman that is difficult to play against. The first-round pick will provide us flexibility in acquiring a player via trade or draft. We are excited to welcome Tyus and Marek along with their families to the Chiefs organization. We think Mathis is going to be a very good player and would like to thank him for all he has done for the Chiefs organization and wish him the best going forward."

The 6-foot-4 Howell was originally drafted 16th overall in 2021 by the Moose Jaw Warriors. The Calgary, Alberta native has four goals, six assists and 32 penalty minutes in 40 games this season. In 198 games with Moose Jaw and Vancouver, Howell seven goals and 34 points. The stay-at-home blueliner was acquired by Vancouver prior to the 2023-24 season.

Sparks, a 6-foot winger from Meridian, Idaho, has piled up 37 points in 40 games this season, including 16 goals. He is averaging .93 points per game in his second WHL season. Originally drafted eighth overall by Vancouver in the 2023 U.S. Priority Draft, Sparks has logged 54 points in 93 career WHL games (27G-27A). Sparks was a "C" ranked prospect in the NHL Central Scouting Service's Preliminary Players to Watch List for the upcoming 2026 NHL Entry Draft, with the midterm rankings set to come out later this month.

Preston, originally selected third overall by the Chiefs in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, has played 95 games in a Spokane sweater. This year, he's posted 32 points on 14 goals and 18 assists over 36 games. He's 19 points shy of 100 in his 95-game WHL career.

Howell and Sparks will join the team for the games in Victoria this weekend.







