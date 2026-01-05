Hurricanes Acquire Chenier from Raiders

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the acquisition of 2007-born forward Oli Chenier from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick (MH) in the 2026 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.

Chenier, 18, was originally drafted by the Raiders in the third-round (60th overall) in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The Winnipeg, MB, product has skated in 30 games this season with Prince Albert amassing 13 points (3g-10a) along with 28 penalty minutes and a plus-7 rating. Last year, Chenier collected 13 points (3g-10a) and 49 penalty minutes in 56 regular season games before going pointless in 11 playoff games.

In his career, the 5'10, 188-pound forward has totaled 48 career points (17g-31a) along with 111 penalty minutes in 146 regular season games with the Raiders posting a career-high 22 points (11g-11a) and 32 penalty minutes in 59 games as a 16-year-old in 2023-2024. Chenier has skated in 16 career post-season games with Prince Albert collecting one assist and four penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Raiders, he collected 60 points (21g-39a) in 33 games with the Winnipeg Wild U18 team in 2022-2023 finishing tied for the team lead in scoring.

