January 5 - Canes Chatter

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes welcome Matthew Gard and the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday, January 7th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena at 7:00pm! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Weiner Dog Races: In the month of January, the Hurricanes are hosting Weiner Dog Races presented by Puppy Love Pet Products on Wednesday evenings with a chance to compete in the final and be crowned the Weiner Champ on February 25th. If you or someone you know has a dachshund and would like to participate, reach out to Kieran Meeks at gamenight@lethbridgehurricanes.com. Additionally, there is no charge to participate and all participants will receive a small treat bag for their pup.

Ice Crew Call: The Hurricanes are seeking new volunteers to assist with their in-game ice crew. Ice crew responsibilities include scraping and shoveling snow during media timeouts during games. Those interested must be 16+ with the ability to skate and be available for the majority of remaining home games. Reach out to Kieran Meeks at gamenight@lethbridgehurricanes.com for more information.

Southbrook Street Hockey: Fans are encouraged to join Hurricanes players for a fun, free game of street hockey on Sunday, January 18th from 2:00pm until 4:00pm in Southbrook, presented by Stranville Living and Avonlea Homes! Fans must bring their own stricks and mitts while dressing for the weather. The game will take place at 2616 and 2620 43rd Street South!

Sock Toss: On Friday, January 23rd, the Hurricanes in partnership with 106.7 ROCK and KiSS 107.7 will be holding an inaugural Sock Toss! When the'Canes score their first goal against the Regina Pats, fans are encouraged to throw new socks onto the ice like the Teddy & Toque Toss. All socks collected will be donated to local charities.

Full Team Autographs: Following their game on Friday, January 23rd against the Regina Pats, the Hurricanes will host full-team autographs. Fans are encouraged to bring something they wish to be signed during the post-game autographs which will take place on the main concourse.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Group Ticket Discount: If you have a group that wants to enjoy a Hurricanes game at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, take advantage of special ticket pricing for Groups of 10-or-more people! Contact Tamara or Dylan for pricing and more information.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the 'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes visit Medicine Hat on Saturday at 7:00pm and Calgary on Sunday at 4:00pm!

Tuesday, December 30th - 7-1 Loss vs. Edmonton Oil Kings: The Hurricanes ended the month of December with a 7-1 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on December 30th. Carsen Adair scored the lone goal in the defeat while Koen Cleaver was tasked with 30-saves.

Friday, January 2nd - 4-3 OT Win vs. Swift Current Broncos: Lethbridge opened 2026 on a winning note on Friday with a come-from-behind 4-3 overtime victory over the Swift Current Broncos at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Owen Berge, Will Scott and Kai Anderson scored in regulation before Luke Cozens scored his first career OT winner. Leif Oaten made 31-saves in the victory which improved the'Canes home record to 7-6-0-1 in their last 14 games.

Saturday, January 3rd - 7-4 Loss at Swift Current Broncos: The 'Canes suffered their seventh-straight road loss on Saturday falling 7-4 to the Swift Current Broncos at InnovationPlex. Andrew Petruk, Nathan Maloney, Hudson Kibblewhite and Kai Anderson scored in the defeat.

Wednesday, January 7th - vs. Seattle Thunderbirds (7:00pm): The Hurricanes welcome the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will mark the only meeting of the season between the'Canes and T-Birds in a rematch of the 1997 WHL Final. Seattle last visited Lethbridge on Wednesday, October 25th when the Hurricanes earned a 5-0 victory.

Saturday, January 10th - at Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm): Lethbridge will open a two-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00pm at Co-op Place. It will mark the first of four trips for the Hurricanes to Medicine Hat this season. Lethbridge has posted an 0-2-0-0 record against the Tigers so far this year.

Sunday, January 11th - at Calgary Hitmen (4:00pm): The'Canes will end a three-game week on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Calgary Hitmen at 4:00pm at Scotiabank Saddledome. Lethbridge has posted a 2-3-0-0 record in five meetings against Calgary this year. The Hurricanes are 1-1-0-0 at the'Dome this year.







