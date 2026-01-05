Giants Complete 3 Trades: Acquire 7 Draft Picks, Forward Joe Iginla & Local D-Man Kaleb Hartmann

Defenceman Kaleb Hartmann with the Seattle Thunderbirds

LADNER, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today that they have completed three separate trades, acquiring a total of seven draft picks - including two first-round picks - and two players.

From the Seattle Thunderbirds, the Giants have acquired 2007-born defenceman Kaleb Hartmann, a first-round pick in 2026, a first-round pick in 2028, a conditional second-round pick in 2027, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2028 and a fifth-round pick in 2027 in exchange for forward Cameron Schmidt.

From the Edmonton Oil Kings, the Giants have acquired 2008-born forward Joe Iginla and a conditional third-round pick in 2028 in exchange for forward Aaron Obobaifo and a conditional third-round pick in 2029.

From the Swift Current Broncos, the Giants have acquired a second-round pick in 2026 in exchange for defenceman Colton Alain.

"The Vancouver Giants thank Aaron, Cameron and Colton for all their contributions to the Giants since being drafted in 2022," Giants Assistant General Manager Peter Toigo said. "We're very excited to add Joe and Kaleb, and look forward to what they'll bring to our organization."

Iginla was a first-round pick by Edmonton in the 2023 WHL Draft, selected 12th overall. The Lake Country, B.C. product has 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points this season through 37 games, after scoring nine goals and adding seven assists for 16 points in 61 games as a 16-year-old rookie last year. The right-shot forward was listed as a 'C' rated skater by NHL Central Scouting on their preliminary players to watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft, released in October.

Joe is the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla and the younger brother of Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Igina.

Hartmann was a second-round pick by Seattle in the 2022 WHL Draft, selected 37th overall. The 6-foot-1, 200 lb. defenceman has two goals, six points and 54 penalty minutes this season in 33 games. The Langley, B.C. native has played 153 career games over the last two and a half seasons, producing 27 points during that span.

The Giants send a warm welcome to Joe, Kaleb and their families.

