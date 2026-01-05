Thunderbirds Acquire Brennen Hocher from Swift Current

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have acquired Brennan Hocher and the rights to John Gramer from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for Hyde Davidson, the rights to Cruise Armstrong and a conditional 2028 fifth round draft pick.

Hocher, a 2007-born defenseman has played 36 games this season with the Broncos. The 6'2", 195 lb. native of Calgary has four points. "Brennan is a hard to play against shut down defenseman. He can kill penalties and will play solid minutes for us." said Thunderbirds General Manager Bil LaForge of the acquisition.

Gramer was the Broncos second round pick in the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. The 2010 born native of Moorhead, Minnesota, is currently playing high school hockey in his hometown and has 14 points (7g, 7a) through thirteen games. A season ago, playing for the Moorhead Bantam AA, the left winger had 91 points (37g, 54a) in 55 games.

"John's an offensive guy," said LaForge. "We have some familiarity with the family. We think we have a really good opportunity to get him to Seattle."

Davidson was a second round draft pick by the Thunderbirds in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He leaves Seattle after playing 168 games for the T-Birds and was part of their 2023 WHL Championship team. Armstrong was Seattle's first pick in the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

"This was a tough one," expressed LaForge of dealing Davidson. "Hyde's been around here almost as long as I have. But it's going to be a good opportunity for him. He'll get plenty of opportunity to play there over the next two years."







