WHL Mourns Passing of David Branch, Longtime CHL President, OHL Commissioner and Key Builder of Major Junior Hockey

Published on January 5, 2026







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League today released the following statements regarding the passing of David Branch, former Commissioner of the Ontario Hockey League and President of the Canadian Hockey League:

Statement from Dan Near, WHL Commissioner

"The Western Hockey League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of David Branch. As longtime President of the Canadian Hockey League and Commissioner of the Ontario Hockey League, David was instrumental in building major junior hockey in Canada and fostering unity between our three leagues - the WHL, OHL, and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

"David's lifetime of service to the game of hockey is to be commended. His passion and dedication for the game, along with the true care he had for the players across this country represent the foundation of an immense legacy he leaves behind."

Statement from Bruce Hamilton, WHL Chairman of the Board

"On behalf of the WHL Board of Governors, I wish to extend my condolences to the family and friends of David Branch, and all those who had the pleasure and honour of working with him over his nearly 50 years as Commissioner of the Ontario Hockey League. For more than two decades as WHL Chairman of the Board, I enjoyed the distinct pleasure of working alongside David and I have the utmost respect for him.

"David was a fierce leader, whose passion for major junior hockey pushed our great game forward, both on and off the ice. The positive impact he made can be seen from coast to coast. We are grateful for David's leadership and his dedication to a lifetime guiding major junior hockey in Canada and the United States."

Statement from Ron Robison, WHL Executive Advisor & former WHL Commissioner (2000-2024)

"David Branch was a transformational leader in the Canadian hockey system for over four decades and built the OHL and CHL into the world's finest development leagues for junior hockey players. David was at the forefront of every landmark accomplishment in the game at the major junior level, from the instrumental role he played in the OHL and CHL becoming the leading supplier of talent to the NHL, to the creation of Hockey Canada's highly successful Program of Excellence and the staging of the World Junior Championships in Canada, to the introduction of a series of industry leading player safety and scholarship initiatives.

"David dedicated his entire life to the game of hockey. He cared deeply for the state of the game and the wellbeing of the players. When dealing with many challenging issues both on and off the ice during his career, Dave's decisions were always based on doing what was right for the players and the game overall.

"On a personal note, Dave was a great friend and mentor who was deeply respected by the hockey community. The WHL and our member Clubs were very fortunate to have benefitted significantly from Dave's longtime leadership of the CHL and remarkable contributions to the game."

---

The WHL and WHL Board of Governors send thoughts and condolences to David's family, including his partner Patsy, his sons Barclay, Kyle, and Wade, and David's grandchildren.







