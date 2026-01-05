Broncos Acquire Defenceman Colton Alain from Vancouver

Published on January 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired 2007-born defenceman Colton Alain from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a 2026 second-round draft pick.

The Broncos welcome Colton and his family to the organization.







