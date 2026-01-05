Oil Kings Acquire Obobaifo from Giants for Iginla

Published on January 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have acquired 2007-born forward Aaron Obobaifo and a conditional 2029 third round WHL Prospects Draft pick from the Vancouver Giants, in exchange for 2008-born forward Joe Iginla and a conditional 2028 third round WHL Prospects Draft pick.

"The Edmonton Oil Kings are really excited to be adding Aaron Obobaifo to our lineup," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "Aaron's a player that we've known for a long time and identified as a player that could really help our team. He plays an extremely hard two-way game, has elite speed, and is a good playmaker that is certainly going to help the forward group."

Obobaifo, out of Calgary, Alta., has played 37 games for the Giants this season and has scored 10 goals, along with 16 assists for 26 points.

"Joe was looking for a change of scenery, and when you're presented with a situation like that from an organizational standpoint, and with what our group is trying to do this year, the biggest priority for us is to find a player that we feel can help our team heading into the second half of the season, playoffs and future seasons," Hill added "Aaron was one of those guys that we had identified and we're really looking forward to getting him in here and being an Oil King.

Originally drafted 19th overall by the Giants in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Obobaifo has played 106 career WHL games across three seasons. The 5'10", 185lbs forward has scored 22 goals and has added 32 assists for 54 points in a Giants uniform.

Prior to his time in the WHL, Obobaifo spent time at Shattuck St. Mary's where he was teammates with Oil Kings forward Lukas Sawchyn during the 2021/2022 season in 14U AAA.

Iginla, out of Lake Country, B.C., has played 103 games for the Oil Kings, scoring 23 goals and adding 19 assists for 42 points.

The Oil Kings would like to welcome Aaron and the Obobaifo family to the organization. The team would also like to thank Joe for his contributions to the organization over the last two seasons.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Wednesday when they visit Swift Current.

