Sawchyn Named WHL Player of the Week

Published on January 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - Oil Kings forward Lukas Sawchyn has kicked off the second half of the WHL season with a bang, being named the league's Player of the Week.

The 2007-born forward starred for the Oil Kings this week, scoring two goals and adding six assists for eight points. He was one of four players in the WHL to earn eight or more points this week and led the WHL in assists this week.

Sawchyn's week stared in Lethbridge on Tuesday when he scored and added two assists in the Oil Kings 7-1 win over the Hurricanes.

That was followed up by a two-assist game on New Year's Day as the Oil Kings defeated the Red Deer Rebels 5-1.

To finish off a tremendous week, Sawchyn scored the game-winning-goal and added two assists as well on Sunday as the Oil Kings won their fifth game in a row, 5-3 over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

