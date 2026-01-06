Sawchyn, Kvasnicka, & Wendt Featured in WHL Weekly Awards for Monday, January 5

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Edmonton Oil Kings forward Lukas Sawchyn has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 4.

Sawchyn, an 18-year-old product of Grande Prairie, Alta., registered eight points (2G-6A) in three games, helping the Oil Kings go 3-0-0-0 this past week.

The 5-foot-10, 174-pound right winger started the week with a three-point performance (1G-2A) Tuesday, December 30, as the Oil Kings skated to a decisive 7-1 road triumph over the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The second-year forward opened the scoring with 2:53 to go in the first period, before then setting up Josh Lee for the eventual game-winning goal midway through the second period. Sawchyn wrapped up the night with a primary assist on Miroslav Holinka's 21st goal of the season midway through the third period. The three-point effort earned Sawchyn first star honours.

Sawchyn started the new year on the right foot, logging two assists Thursday, January 1, as the Oil Kings defeated the Red Deer Rebels by a 5-1 score on home ice. Once again, Sawchyn was the catalyst on the game-winning goal, this time providing the primary helper on a goal by Gavin Hodnett midway through the first period. Sawchyn grabbed another primary assist on a second period goal by Cage Smith and was named third star of the game.

Wrapping up the week Sunday, January 4, Sawchyn collected his second three-point outing (1G-2A) as the Oil Kings knocked off the Seattle Thunderbirds by a 5-3 tally. The star forward made an impact across every phase of the game, registering a power-play assist on a first period goal by Holinka, before adding a shorthanded helper on another Holinka goal later in the period. Early in the second period, Sawchyn found the back of the net at even strength for his 17th goal of the season, giving Edmonton a 4-1 lead. That strike went on to stand as the eventual game-winning goal and Sawchyn was named the first star of the game.

With 50 points (17G-33A) in 37 games, Sawchyn ranks second on the Oil Kings in scoring this season.

Originally selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Sawchyn has recorded 105 points (32G-73A) in 103 career WHL regular season games.

With a record of 26-7-3-1, the Oil Kings are 7-1-2-0 over their previous 10 outings and rank third in the WHL's Eastern Conference. Sawchyn and the Oil Kings return to action Wednesday, January 7 (6 p.m. MT), when they visit the Swift Current Broncos (9-26-2-0).

ISLANDERS PROSPECT KVASNICKA NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today New York Islanders prospect and Penticton Vees forward Jacob Kvasnicka has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 4.

The 18-year-old product of Burnsville, Minn., earned his second Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week honours of the season after posting eight points (3G-5A) in four games, helping the Vees go 4-0-0-0 this past week.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound right winger started his week Monday, December 29, with a power-play goal in a 6-4 win over the Kelowna Rockets.

The following night, Kvasnicka logged the primary assist on an insurance goal from Chase Valliant, as the Vees skated to a 3-1 home win over the Victoria Royals.

Starting the New Year on the right foot, Kvasnicka recorded three assists Thursday, January 1, as the Vees edged the Prince George Cougars in overtime by a 6-5 score. Once again, Kvasnicka connected with Valliant, this time to give the Vees a 2-1 advantage during the second period. In the third period, the Isles prospect contributed on a goal from Brooks DeMars, as Penticton erased a 5-3 deficit to force overtime. In the extra period, Kvasnicka found Ethan Weber who converted 26 seconds into overtime to give the Vees the win. Kvasnicka was named second star of the game for his performance.

On Saturday, January 3, Kvasnicka wrapped up his week with another three-point game (1G-2A), as the Vees defeated the Spokane Chiefs by a 5-1 margin. Midway through the first period, Kvasnicka set up Ryden Evers for his 22nd goal of the season, giving Penticton a 3-1 lead. In the early stages of the second period, Kvasnicka converted while shorthanded to extend the advantage further. Rounding out the scoring, The Minnesota product registered his 17th goal of the season, this one at even strength, 6:52 into the third period. Kvasnicka was named first star of the game for his performance.

In his first WHL season, Kvasnicka ranks second on the Vees with 43 points (17G-26A) in 34 games. Acquired by the Vees from the Wenatchee Wild on June 19, Kvasnicka was originally selected by the Winnipeg ICE in the second round (34th overall) of the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

This summer, Kvasnicka was selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round (202nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

The expansion Vees are 20-9-4-3 coming out of the weekend and rank third in the WHL's Western Conference. Next up, Penticton travels to Prince George to face the Cougars (23-12-2-0) in a must-watch B.C. Division showdown on Tuesday, January 6 at 7 p.m. PT.

AMERICANS NETMINDER WENDT NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Tri-City Americans netminder Xavier Wendt has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 4.

The 17-year-old Wendt, who hails from Plymouth, Minn., went 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .968 save percentage, facing 93 shots in two games. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Wendt was assigned a 'W' rating by NHL Central Scouting in its Preliminary Players to Watch List on October 20.

The 6-foot-1, 179-pound puckstopper was lights out on New Year's Eve, turning aside 48 of 50 shots to backstop the Ams to a 3-2 win over the Spokane Chiefs. Wendt faced double-digit shot totals in all three periods, including 14 in the first, 19 in the second, and another 17 in the third period. He was named first star of the game for his impressive performance.

The first-year WHL netminder wasn't done there. He followed up his New Year's Eve effort with a 42-save performance Saturday, January 3, as the Americans defeated the Victoria Royals by a 4-1 score. Tri-City was outshot 43-25 in the contest and Wendt was once again named first star of the game for backstopping his Club to victory.

In his first WHL season, Wendt is 14-7-0-0 with a 2.31 GAA, .932 SV%, and one shutout. On December 3, 2025, he also became the first WHL netminder to score a goal this season, when he fired the puck the length of the ice into an empty net in a 4-0 win over the Swift Current Broncos.

Wendt ranks among the WHL leaders in numerous goaltending categories including GAA (first), SV% (first), saves (686 - sixth), and wins (T-7th).

Dating back to December 13, Wendt has won five consecutive starts, knocking off the Wenatchee Wild, Kamloops Blazers, Portland Winterhawks, Chiefs, and Royals. On six occasions this season, he has turned aside 35 shots or more.

Wendt signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Americans on May 21, 2025. He joined the Club following three years at Shattuck St. Mary's Prep School.

Coming out of the weekend, the Americans (20-14-2-0) rank fifth in the WHL's Western Conference and are 7-3-0-0 in their previous 10 games.

Next up, the Americans will visit the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets (17-14-3-2) on Wednesday, January 7 (7:05 p.m. PT), at Prospera Place.

