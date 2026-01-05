T-Birds Edged out in Edmonton

Published on January 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







EDMONTON, Alta. - The Seattle Thunderbirds fell into an early deficit and their comeback fell short as they dropped a 5-3 decision to the Edmonton Oil Kings Sunday at Rogers Place. Seattle's trek through Alberta resumes Wednesday when they travel to Lethbridge to take on the Hurricanes at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

"I thought our start was pretty good. We came and tried to establish our game plan," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "We then were assessed the first penalty. I thought the penalty kill started well but we turn the puck over which led to their first goal."

Down a score five minutes into the game, after the Edmonton power play goal, the T-Birds fought back to tie it. Sawyer Mayes earned his eighth of the season at 7:21 with Brendan Rudolph and Brayden Holberton assisting.

The game turned when the Oil Kings scored twice, three and a half minutes apart, later in the period. The first came at 13:09 and the second, a shorthanded goal, followed at 16:35.

"We've talked about it a lot, how special teams are always a factor," remarked O'Dette. "We had some poor reps with our power play and gave up a shorthanded goal and we were chasing the game after that."

Seattle (14-16-2-2) had a chance to cut into the Edmonton lead with a 55-second two man advantage early in the second period. They failed to convert and shortly after the Oil Kings tacked onto their lead at 6:57. The T-Birds did answer fifteen seconds later with Coster Dunn's 16th of the season. Antonio Martorana and Matej Pekar had the assists.

The T-Birds made it a one goal game, finally cashing in with the man advantage. Martorana scored his team leading 17th of the season at 14:54 with Rudolph and Tai Riley getting the helpers. Seattle would kill off a four minute penalty in the third period, outshoot Edmonton 10-4 over the final twenty minutes but couldn't get the equalizer. The Oil Kings ended the suspense, scoring into the empty net at 19:05.

"We were able to play our style of hockey for good stretches of the game," explained O'Dette. "Once again though, we couldn't eliminate the big play where they were able to get behind us and the special teams mistakes. We weren't hemmed in our end, it was just the quality of chances against that hurt us."

T-BIRD EXTRAS

Coster Dunn now has goals in four of his last five games.

Nine players on the Seattle roster call Edmonton or the surrounding area home.

Simon Lovsin missed a third game with a lower body injury and newcomer Matthew Gard has yet to make his T-Birds debut as he recovers from an upper body injury.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026

T-Birds Edged out in Edmonton - Seattle Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.