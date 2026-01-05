Broncos Acquire Davidson, Armstrong, and Conditional Draft Pick from Seattle

Published on January 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired 2006-born defenceman Hyde Davidson, 2010-born forward Cruise Armstrong, and a conditional 2028 fifth-round draft pick from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for 2007-born defenceman Brennen Hocher and 2010-born forward John Gramer.

Davidson is a Edmonton, AB product who has over 150 WHL games played including a WHL Championship in 2023 with the Thunderbirds.

Armstrong was the 14th overall pick in the 2025 U.S. Priority Draft and currently plays with Mount Charles Academy 15U AAA.

The Broncos welcome Hyde and Cruise, along with their families, to the organization.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.