Xavier Wendt named WHL Goalie of the Week

Published on January 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that goaltender Xavier Wendt has been named the Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending January 4.

Wendt, from Plymouth, Minnesota, played two games over the past week, backstopping the Americans to a pair of victories.

On New Year's Eve Wendt started against the Spokane Chiefs at the Toyota Center, eventually being named the game's first star after stopping 48 of Spokane's 50 shots in a 3-2 Americans victory.

Three days later, Wendt helped the Americans win their seventh game in a row by making 42 saves at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in a 4-1 win over the Victoria Royals. He was also given first-start honors for his performance.

Wendt is having a sensational rookie season in the WHL, currently sitting with a 14-7 record, a .932 save percentage and a 2.31 goals against average. His save percentage and goals against average both lead the WHL.

The 2008-born goaltender is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. He was listed as a W-ranked player in NHL Central Scouting's preliminary rankings at the beginning of the season, with the mid-term rankings set to be released in the coming weeks.

Wendt and the Americans are next in action on Wednesday at Prospera Place against the Kelowna Rockets.







