Thunderbirds Add Dallas Stars Prospect Cameron Schmidt

Published on January 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds announced they have acquired Dallas Stars high scoring prospect Cameron Schmidt from the Vancouver Giants. To complete the transaction, Seattle is sending Kaleb Hartmann, a 2026 first round draft pick, a 2028 first round pick Seattle obtained last season from Calgary, a 2027 5th round pick that originated with Saskatoon, a 2027 conditional second round pick and a conditional 2028 fourth selection to Vancouver.

Schmidt, a native of Prince George, B.C. is currently second in the WHL in scoring with 60 points in 39 games. His 27 goals is also second in the league entering play this week. Schmidt was a third round pick by Dallas in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

"Cameron's electric offensively," said T-Birds general manager Bil LaForge of his new right winger. "He's somebody we've watched closely over the last couple of years. When his name became available it was time to make a move. He's a guy who will help us this year but will be with us next year as well. It's an exciting move for us."

Hartmann was a second round pick of the Thunderbirds in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The Langley B.C. native played 153 games with Seattle over the last three seasons.

"It is really tough to part with Kaleb," expressed LaForge. "But we had to give up a good player to get a player of Schmidt's caliber. We wish Kaleb all the best in Vancouver. He'll be close to home and that's exciting for him."







Western Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.