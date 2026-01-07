Thunderbirds Add Noah Kosick

Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have completed a trade with the Swift Current Broncos, acquiring Noah Kosick in exchange for Brendan Rudolph, a 2026 first round pick and a fourth round pick in 2027. The first round pick is one the T-Birds acquired Tuesday from Prince Albert in the Braeden Cootes deal.

Kosick, a center out of Victoria, B.C., was Swift Current's first round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, taken eleventh overall. In 71 games in the WHL he has 37 points (11g, 26a), including 34 points (10g, 24a) in 37 games this season.

Thunderbirds General Manager Bil LaForge said Kosick is a player they targeted. "Noah's a really exciting offensive talent," he said. "Top end individual skills, very good on the power play. He'sgoing to be an exciting player for our fans to watch."

Rudolph was a seventh round draft pick of Seattle in the 2023 Draft. He played 87 games with the Thunderbirds, totaling 22 points (11g, 11a). "With the other moves we've made, and the players we've brought in, there was going to be less ice time here this season and next for Brendan," explained LaForge. "This gives him a bigger opportunity going forward. We're proud of what he did for us and wish him the best going forward."

The 2027 fourth round pick going to the Broncos originally belonged to the Calgary Hitmen.

About the Seattle Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions and a member of the Western Hockey League, the premier league for developing talent for the National Hockey League.

T-Birds Extras

The T-Birds are in Alberta through Saturday, finishing up a five game road trip through the Central Division. Seattle's next home game is January 16th when they host the Moose Jaw Warriors at the accesso ShoWare Center.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.