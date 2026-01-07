Game Preview: Vees at Cougars
Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees are on the road to take on the Cougars in Prince George for the second time in as many nights to wrap up a three game road swing. Puck drop is 7:00PM from CN Centre in Prince George.
Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.
The Vees (21-9-4-3) defeated the Cougars 5-2 last night for their sixth straight win. Penticton took over top spot in the BC Division, now one point up on the Cougars. Jacob Kvasnicka extended his points streak to six games with a two goal performance and AJ Reyelts stopped 30 of 32 shots he faced in the victory.
The Cougars enter Wednesday's matchup 23-13-2-0 and have lost four straight games. Carson Carels re-joined the team from Team Canada at the World Juniors last night and it is expected that Carels World Juniors teammate Joshua Ravensbergen will be back between the pipes tonight for Prince George.
Vees Player to Watch: F Jacob Kvasnicka: Kvasnicka has points in six straight games (6g, 6a) and is third in rookie scoring in the WHL with 45 points in 35 games this year. He has back to back two goal games as well.
Fast Fact: AJ Reyelts slid into second place in goaltender wins in the WHL last night picking up his 16th win of the season.
HEAD TO HEAD: This is the fourth of six meetings this season between Penticton and Prince George. The Vees have won all three matchups so far this season. Their next head-to-head matchup is Monday, Feb. 16 in Penticton.
2025-26 Scoring Leaders:
Vees:
Ryden Evers- 45 points (22g, 23a)
Jacob Kvasnicka- 45 points (19g, 26a)
Brady Birnie- 40 points (13g, 27a)
Brittan Alstead- 33 points (14g, 19a)
Matteo Danis- 31 points (16g, 15a)
Cougars
Kooper Gizowski- 46 points (17g, 29a)
Terik Parascak- 45 points (19g, 26a)
Brock Souch- 43 points (13g, 30a)
