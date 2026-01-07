Broncos Release Caleb Potter
Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have released 2007-born defenceman Caleb Potter.
The Broncos thank Caleb for his time and contributions to the organization.
