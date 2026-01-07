Preview: Americans at Rockets - January 7, 2025

Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a 5-1 loss to the Victoria Royals on Sunday. Trailing 2-1 heading into the third, the Americans saw the Royals score three times in the final frame to pull away for the win. Savin Virk scored the lone goal for Tri-City, his team-leading 18th of the year, while Gavin Garland extended his point streak to nine games with an assist.

VS KELOWNA: Tonight is the third of four meetings between the Americans and Rockets in 2025-26. Tri-City won the first two, both on home ice, by 3-1 (Oct 19) and 5-2 (Nov 28) scores. The season series wraps up with the annual Family Day afternoon game in Kelowna at 2:00 on February 16. Tri-City won both games in Kelowna last season, snapping a streak of nine straight losses at Prospera Place which stretched back to December 5, 2018.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets

Record: 20-14-2-0 Record: 17-14-3-2

Conference Ranking: 5th Conference Ranking: 8th

Goals for: 107 Goals for: 131

Goals Against: 113 Goals Against: 134

Power Play: 16.8% (18/107) Power Play: 21.0% (29/138)

Penalty Kill: 75.4% (86/114) Penalty Kill: 76.4% (110/144)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (18-21-39) Shane Smith (20-24-44)

Connor Dale (14-22-36) Carson Wetsch (13-27-40)

Gavin Garland (10-22-32) Hiroki Gojsic (13-18-31)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App







