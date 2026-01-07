Preview: Americans at Rockets - January 7, 2025
Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a 5-1 loss to the Victoria Royals on Sunday. Trailing 2-1 heading into the third, the Americans saw the Royals score three times in the final frame to pull away for the win. Savin Virk scored the lone goal for Tri-City, his team-leading 18th of the year, while Gavin Garland extended his point streak to nine games with an assist.
VS KELOWNA: Tonight is the third of four meetings between the Americans and Rockets in 2025-26. Tri-City won the first two, both on home ice, by 3-1 (Oct 19) and 5-2 (Nov 28) scores. The season series wraps up with the annual Family Day afternoon game in Kelowna at 2:00 on February 16. Tri-City won both games in Kelowna last season, snapping a streak of nine straight losses at Prospera Place which stretched back to December 5, 2018.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets
Record: 20-14-2-0 Record: 17-14-3-2
Conference Ranking: 5th Conference Ranking: 8th
Goals for: 107 Goals for: 131
Goals Against: 113 Goals Against: 134
Power Play: 16.8% (18/107) Power Play: 21.0% (29/138)
Penalty Kill: 75.4% (86/114) Penalty Kill: 76.4% (110/144)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:
Savin Virk (18-21-39) Shane Smith (20-24-44)
Connor Dale (14-22-36) Carson Wetsch (13-27-40)
Gavin Garland (10-22-32) Hiroki Gojsic (13-18-31)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Western Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026
- Cougars Drop Fourth Straight in 5-2 Loss to Penticton - Prince George Cougars
- Preview: Americans at Rockets - January 7, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.