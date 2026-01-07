Vees Take Top Spot in BC Division
Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
Prince George, BC - Jacob Kvasnicka extended his point streak to six games with a two goal performance leading the Vees to a 5-2 victory over the Prince George Cougars.
The Vees climb to 21-9-4-3 on the season with the win, their sixth in a row, and now sit one point ahead of the Cougars for top spot in the BC Division.
It was Kooper Gizowski opening the scoring for the Cougars on Tuesday but Booker Tononiato rushed down the wing and fired a puck blocker side for his second of the season to even the game 1-1 after 20 minutes.
The Vees killed off a five-on-three to start period number two and then countered with a goal at the other end from Kvasnicka, who took a pass from Chase Valliant and made no mistake, to give the Vees their first lead of the night, 2-1.
Prince George evened the game again on the powerplay on a goal by Carson Carels in his first game back from the World Juniors with Canada. It was 2-2 going into the final frame despite the Vees outshooting the Cougars 22-8 in the second.
Penticton kept pressuring and found the net as Diego Johnson ripped a puck from the wall hitting a body in front and bouncing into the net for his 12th of the year.
Louie Wehmann gave the Vees some breathing room on a great individual effort. He shrugged off a defender and went in all alone tucking the puck five-hole to make the score 4-2. Kvasnicka would round out the scoring late in the third with nearly a full length backhand shot into the Cougars empty net to make the final 5-2.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 40
Cougars- 32
Scoring:
Vees- Booker Toninato, Jacob Kvasnicka (2), Diego Johnson, Louie Wehmann
Cougars- Kooper Gizowski, Carson Carels
Power Plays:
Vees- 0/3
Cougars- 2/5
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts- 30/32
Cougars- Alexander Levshyn - 35/39
Up Next: The Vees finish off a three game road trip back in Prince George on Wednesday at 7:00PM
Images from this story
|
Penticton Vees exchange high fives along the bench
(Prince George Cougars)
Western Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026
- Broncos Acquire Brendan Rudolph and Draft Picks from Seattle - Swift Current Broncos
- Thunderbirds Add Noah Kosick - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Vees: 01/07/25 - Prince George Cougars
- Silvertips Acquire Defenseman Kayd Ruedig in Trade with Kamloops - Everett Silvertips
- Kamloops Blazers Acquire Two Draft Picks in 2028 for Kayd Ruedig - Kamloops Blazers
- Hurricanes Trade Cozens to Tigers for Heger - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Tigers Acquire Cozens from Lethbridge in Exchange for Heger - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Calgary Hitmen Acquire Ottawa Senators Prospect Blake Vanek - Calgary Hitmen
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Calgary Hitmen - Wenatchee Wild
- Thunderbirds Sign Joe Gramer - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Vees at Cougars - Penticton Vees
- Broncos Release Caleb Potter - Swift Current Broncos
- Vees Take Top Spot in BC Division - Penticton Vees
- Pats to Bring Back Fan-Favourite Skills Competition, Presented by Flaman Fitness - Regina Pats
- Oil Kings Open Three-Game Road Trip in Swift Current - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cougars Drop Fourth Straight in 5-2 Loss to Penticton - Prince George Cougars
- Preview: Americans at Rockets - January 7, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Penticton Vees Stories
- Game Preview: Vees at Cougars
- Vees Take Top Spot in BC Division
- Game Preview: Vees at Cougars
- Vees Announce Ugly Blazer Night
- Vees Win Fifth Straight