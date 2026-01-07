Vees Take Top Spot in BC Division

(Penticton Vees, Credit: Prince George Cougars) Penticton Vees exchange high fives along the bench(Penticton Vees, Credit: Prince George Cougars)

Prince George, BC - Jacob Kvasnicka extended his point streak to six games with a two goal performance leading the Vees to a 5-2 victory over the Prince George Cougars.

The Vees climb to 21-9-4-3 on the season with the win, their sixth in a row, and now sit one point ahead of the Cougars for top spot in the BC Division.

It was Kooper Gizowski opening the scoring for the Cougars on Tuesday but Booker Tononiato rushed down the wing and fired a puck blocker side for his second of the season to even the game 1-1 after 20 minutes.

The Vees killed off a five-on-three to start period number two and then countered with a goal at the other end from Kvasnicka, who took a pass from Chase Valliant and made no mistake, to give the Vees their first lead of the night, 2-1.

Prince George evened the game again on the powerplay on a goal by Carson Carels in his first game back from the World Juniors with Canada. It was 2-2 going into the final frame despite the Vees outshooting the Cougars 22-8 in the second.

Penticton kept pressuring and found the net as Diego Johnson ripped a puck from the wall hitting a body in front and bouncing into the net for his 12th of the year.

Louie Wehmann gave the Vees some breathing room on a great individual effort. He shrugged off a defender and went in all alone tucking the puck five-hole to make the score 4-2. Kvasnicka would round out the scoring late in the third with nearly a full length backhand shot into the Cougars empty net to make the final 5-2.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 40

Cougars- 32

Scoring:

Vees- Booker Toninato, Jacob Kvasnicka (2), Diego Johnson, Louie Wehmann

Cougars- Kooper Gizowski, Carson Carels

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/3

Cougars- 2/5

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts- 30/32

Cougars- Alexander Levshyn - 35/39

Up Next: The Vees finish off a three game road trip back in Prince George on Wednesday at 7:00PM

