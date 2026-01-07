Pats to Bring Back Fan-Favourite Skills Competition, Presented by Flaman Fitness

Regina, SK - The Regina Pats Hockey Club is proud to announce the return of a fan-favourite event, the Regina Pats Skills Competition, presented by Flaman Fitness, at the Brandt Centre on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

A longtime staple for Pats fans in years past, the Skills Competition was held annually at the Brandt Centre throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s. The 2026 edition marks the official revival of the event, bringing back a tradition that highlights the skill, speed, and personality of Pats players in a fun, family-friendly setting.

Fans will see players compete across a series of exciting skill challenges as the roster is divided into Team Bedard, Team Eberle, Team Sillinger, and Team Wickenheiser for the night.

"This event has a special place in Pats history, and we're thrilled to bring it back for a new generation of fans," said Regina Pats CEO Gordon Pritchard. "The Skills Competition has always been about connecting our players with the community in a fun and interactive way. Bringing it back at the Brandt Centre, while also supporting an important local charity, makes this night even more meaningful."

In addition to the onice action, the Regina Pats Skills Competition will also provide an opportunity to support SOFIA House, a Reginabased organization that offers safe, confidential housing and comprehensive services for families who have experienced domestic violence. SOFIA House delivers longterm, secondstage housing and wraparound supports that help women and children rebuild their lives with stability, counselling, lifeskills programming, and a path toward independence - support that extends far beyond what emergency shelters can provide.

For the Regina Pats, standing behind SOFIA House reflects a commitment to strengthening the community we proudly represent, ensuring that families in crisis have access to safety, dignity, and the chance to heal. By rallying behind SOFIA House, the community is directly helping women and children in need, families transitioning toward stability and longterm healing, and a smaller organization that relies heavily on local donations to sustain its vital programs. This partnership ensures that the impact is immediate, personal, and felt right here in our own neighbourhoods.

Skill Categories & Event Sponsors

Participants will compete in a variety of skill-based events, each proudly supported by a valued community partner:

Fastest Skater - Auto Electric Service

Hardest Shot - Fries Tallman Lumber

Most Accurate Shooter - Bennett Dunlop Ford

Stick Handling - Open Skies MRI

Shootout Competition - Extreme Hockey & Sport

Relay Race - Winmar

One-Timer Challenge - Flaman Fitness

Each event will crown an individual winner, while points earned will also contribute toward each team's overall total. The team with the highest cumulative score at the end of the evening will be named the overall Skills Competition champion.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Brandt Centre (West Entrance)

Tickets & Admission

Free admission for Season Ticket Holders

$10 General Admission

$5 admission with a donation to SOFIA House

Accepted donation items include:

Non-perishable food items

Grocery store gift cards

Diapers (sizes 3-6)

Baby formula

The return of the Regina Pats Skills Competition promises an exciting night for fans of all ages, combining elite skill, friendly competition, and community support.







