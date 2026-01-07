Thunderbirds Sign Joe Gramer
Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have signed defenseman Joe Gramer to a standard WHL Player Development and Education agreement. Gramer will join the team in Lethbridge and will be available for their game tonight against the Hurricanes.
Gramer, from Moorhead, Minnesota, has spent the past two seasons playing at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He is no stranger to the Thunderbirds organization though, having attended one training camp four years ago.
"He was on our protected list when he was younger. We had hoped to sign him back then," said general manager Bil LaForge. "We are happy that he has chosen now to continue his development with us. He had many options"
Gramer fills the last open 20-year-old spot on the T-Birds roster. "Having played two years at the NCAA level, we are looking forward to the added poise and leadership he brings to our team," added LaForge.
Gramer is the older brother of John Gramer. The Thunderbirds obtained the rights to the younger Gramer Monday in a trade with the Swift Current Broncos.
