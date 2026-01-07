Thunderbirds Sign Joe Gramer

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have signed  defenseman Joe Gramer  to a standard  WHL Player Development and Education agreement. Gramer will join the team in Lethbridge  and will  be available for their game tonight against the  Hurricanes. 

Gramer, from Moorhead, Minnesota,  has spent the past two seasons playing at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.  He is no stranger to the Thunderbirds organization  though, having attended one  training camp four years ago. 

"He was on our protected list when he was younger. We had hoped to sign him back then,"  said general manager  Bil  LaForge. "We are happy that he has chosen now to continue his development  with us. He had many options" 

Gramer fills the last open  20-year-old  spot  on the T-Birds roster.  "Having played two years at the NCAA level, we are looking forward to the added poise and leadership  he brings to our  team," added LaForge. 

Gramer  is the older brother of John Gramer. The Thunderbirds obtained the rights to the younger Gramer  Monday in a trade with the Swift Current Broncos. 







