Silvertips Acquire Defenseman Kayd Ruedig in Trade with Kamloops

Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired defenseman Kayd Ruedig from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and 2028 fourth-round pick.

Ruedig, an '07-born Humboldt, SK native, started the season with the Portland Winterhawks before being flipped to the Blazers 10 games into the season. Between his two stops he has accumulated 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points in 37 total games.

Last season he racked up four goals and 18 assists in 64 games for the Portland Winterhawks while also appearing in 17 total playoff games as the Hawks marched to the Western Conference Final.

"We've always been a big fan of Kayd's game and competitiveness," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "He helps solidify our back end and he understands the grind of the U.S. Division. It's a key acquisition for us as we continue into the stretch drive and playoffs."

Ruedig was previously a member of the Swift Current Legionnaires U18 AAA in 2023-24, where he netted 13 goals with 18 assists for 31 points in 37 games played as alternate captain. He was named a SMAAAHL Second-Team All-Star that season.







