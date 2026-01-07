Silvertips Acquire Defenseman Kayd Ruedig in Trade with Kamloops
Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired defenseman Kayd Ruedig from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and 2028 fourth-round pick.
Ruedig, an '07-born Humboldt, SK native, started the season with the Portland Winterhawks before being flipped to the Blazers 10 games into the season. Between his two stops he has accumulated 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points in 37 total games.
Last season he racked up four goals and 18 assists in 64 games for the Portland Winterhawks while also appearing in 17 total playoff games as the Hawks marched to the Western Conference Final.
"We've always been a big fan of Kayd's game and competitiveness," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "He helps solidify our back end and he understands the grind of the U.S. Division. It's a key acquisition for us as we continue into the stretch drive and playoffs."
Ruedig was previously a member of the Swift Current Legionnaires U18 AAA in 2023-24, where he netted 13 goals with 18 assists for 31 points in 37 games played as alternate captain. He was named a SMAAAHL Second-Team All-Star that season.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026
- Broncos Acquire Brendan Rudolph and Draft Picks from Seattle - Swift Current Broncos
- Thunderbirds Add Noah Kosick - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Vees: 01/07/25 - Prince George Cougars
- Silvertips Acquire Defenseman Kayd Ruedig in Trade with Kamloops - Everett Silvertips
- Kamloops Blazers Acquire Two Draft Picks in 2028 for Kayd Ruedig - Kamloops Blazers
- Hurricanes Trade Cozens to Tigers for Heger - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Tigers Acquire Cozens from Lethbridge in Exchange for Heger - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Calgary Hitmen Acquire Ottawa Senators Prospect Blake Vanek - Calgary Hitmen
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Calgary Hitmen - Wenatchee Wild
- Thunderbirds Sign Joe Gramer - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Vees at Cougars - Penticton Vees
- Broncos Release Caleb Potter - Swift Current Broncos
- Vees Take Top Spot in BC Division - Penticton Vees
- Pats to Bring Back Fan-Favourite Skills Competition, Presented by Flaman Fitness - Regina Pats
- Oil Kings Open Three-Game Road Trip in Swift Current - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cougars Drop Fourth Straight in 5-2 Loss to Penticton - Prince George Cougars
- Preview: Americans at Rockets - January 7, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Silvertips Acquire Defenseman Kayd Ruedig in Trade with Kamloops
- Silvertips Kick off 2026 with 6-0 Shutout over Wenatchee
- Silvertips Acquire Flyers Prospect Luke Vlooswyk in Trade with Red Deer
- Silvertips Best Thunderbirds 3-2 in Shootout
- Silvertips Sign Mattias Uyeda to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement