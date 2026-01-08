Rockets Move Benson to Wenatchee

Kelowna Rockets forward Levi Benson

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have traded forward Levi Benson to the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2028.

Benson, 18, is a left-shot forward from Chilliwack, BC, who was originally acquired by the Rockets in June 2024 and signed to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement after his playing rights were obtained from the Swift Current Broncos. The 5-foot-7, 157-pound forward appeared in 84 career regular-season games with Kelowna, recording 39 points (15G, 24A).

During the 2024-25 season, Benson posted 23 points (10G, 13A) in 54 games, followed by 16 points (5G, 11A) in 30 games during the 2025-26 campaign

"Levi has worked hard for our organization since arriving in Kelowna and has continued to develop his game," said Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "This move gives him an opportunity to step into a larger role in Wenatchee, and we believe it's a good next step for his development. We thank Levi for his contributions and wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

The Rockets would like to thank Levi Benson for his time in Kelowna and wish him continued success with the Wenatchee Wild.

