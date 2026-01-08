Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of 2007-Born Forward Benson from Kelowna Rockets

Forward Levi Benson with the Kelowna Rockets

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2007-born forward Levi Benson in exchange for a second-round WHL Prospects Draft pick in 2027 and a fourth-round selection in 2028. A native of Chilliwack, British Columbia, Benson is in his second season of WHL competition with Kelowna.

Benson comes to the Wild with five goals and 11 assists in 30 games this season, after totaling 23 points in 54 appearances in his rookie campaign in 2024-25. Prior to coming to the junior ranks, he spent four years on the roster at Yale Hockey Academy of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL), leading the league's U17 Prep division in scoring in 2022-23.

"Levi is a young man we have been following since he was at Yale Academy," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He is a talented young man and a very intelligent hockey player. Levi will provide us with 5-on-5 offense and also help our power play. We are excited to add him to our group."

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Levi Benson to the Wild family.

