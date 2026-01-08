Wheat Kings Blanked on Home Ice by Rebels
Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Brandon Wheat Kings News Release
Trying to get themselves back on track after back-to-back losses for the first time since October, the Brandon Wheat Kings couldn't muster up enough offense against the Red Rebels.
Peyton Shore stopped 35 shots for the Rebels in what proved to be a 4-0 win for Red Deer. Jayden Kraus stopped 38 shots for the Wheat Kings.
"I thought we were really flat from the get go tonight," said Wheat Kings head coach and GM Marty Murray. "We didn't have any energy, we were on our heels all night. They worked hard and took it to us."
After the Wheat Kings nearly bounced one in on their very first shift, the Rebels actually did bank one in later in the period. Matus Lisy took a point shot off a won faceoff that found its way through traffic, off the edge of the blocker of Kraus, off a Wheat King defender in front, and in.
In the second, the Rebels built on their lead with a highlight reel goal. Ty Coupland went one-on-one and toe dragged his way into the clear, before sending a backhand to the top shelf for the 2-0 advantage.
Though the Wheat Kings trailed in the third, it was the Rebels who came out firing, and they expanded their lead again. Off the rush, Brandon native Cole Temple was stopped, but his follow up try bounced to Kalder Varga, who forced it over the line.
As the Wheat Kings tried to fight back late in the third, a bounce in their zone put the game out of reach. After a defenseman blocked a shot, the puck bounced right to Rebels' captain Talon Brigley, who fired home the 4-0 goal.
The next game for the Wheat Kings comes on home ice against the Regina Pats on Saturday night. Puck drop is 6:00.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026
- Wheat Kings Blanked on Home Ice by Rebels - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of 2007-Born Forward Benson from Kelowna Rockets - Wenatchee Wild
- Rockets Move Benson to Wenatchee - Kelowna Rockets
- Cougars Acquire Kaeson Fisher from Everett Silvertips - Prince George Cougars
- Silvertips Acquire Picks for Seidl, Fisher - Everett Silvertips
- Broncos Acquire Brendan Rudolph and Draft Picks from Seattle - Swift Current Broncos
- Thunderbirds Add Noah Kosick - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Vees: 01/07/25 - Prince George Cougars
- Silvertips Acquire Defenseman Kayd Ruedig in Trade with Kamloops - Everett Silvertips
- Kamloops Blazers Acquire Two Draft Picks in 2028 for Kayd Ruedig - Kamloops Blazers
- Hurricanes Trade Cozens to Tigers for Heger - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Tigers Acquire Cozens from Lethbridge in Exchange for Heger - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Calgary Hitmen Acquire Ottawa Senators Prospect Blake Vanek - Calgary Hitmen
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Calgary Hitmen - Wenatchee Wild
- Thunderbirds Sign Joe Gramer - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Vees at Cougars - Penticton Vees
- Broncos Release Caleb Potter - Swift Current Broncos
- Vees Take Top Spot in BC Division - Penticton Vees
- Pats to Bring Back Fan-Favourite Skills Competition, Presented by Flaman Fitness - Regina Pats
- Oil Kings Open Three-Game Road Trip in Swift Current - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cougars Drop Fourth Straight in 5-2 Loss to Penticton - Prince George Cougars
- Preview: Americans at Rockets - January 7, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brandon Wheat Kings Stories
- Wheat Kings Blanked on Home Ice by Rebels
- Wheat Kings Drop Second Straight Game Against The Blades
- Wheat Kings Stymied by Hot Goaltender in Loss to Blades
- Kraus Leads Wheat Kings to Second Straight Shutout in Swift Current
- Ruzicka Earns First Shutout in Wheat Kings' Win over Warriors