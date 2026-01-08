Wheat Kings Blanked on Home Ice by Rebels

Trying to get themselves back on track after back-to-back losses for the first time since October, the Brandon Wheat Kings couldn't muster up enough offense against the Red Rebels.

Peyton Shore stopped 35 shots for the Rebels in what proved to be a 4-0 win for Red Deer. Jayden Kraus stopped 38 shots for the Wheat Kings.

"I thought we were really flat from the get go tonight," said Wheat Kings head coach and GM Marty Murray. "We didn't have any energy, we were on our heels all night. They worked hard and took it to us."

After the Wheat Kings nearly bounced one in on their very first shift, the Rebels actually did bank one in later in the period. Matus Lisy took a point shot off a won faceoff that found its way through traffic, off the edge of the blocker of Kraus, off a Wheat King defender in front, and in.

In the second, the Rebels built on their lead with a highlight reel goal. Ty Coupland went one-on-one and toe dragged his way into the clear, before sending a backhand to the top shelf for the 2-0 advantage.

Though the Wheat Kings trailed in the third, it was the Rebels who came out firing, and they expanded their lead again. Off the rush, Brandon native Cole Temple was stopped, but his follow up try bounced to Kalder Varga, who forced it over the line.

As the Wheat Kings tried to fight back late in the third, a bounce in their zone put the game out of reach. After a defenseman blocked a shot, the puck bounced right to Rebels' captain Talon Brigley, who fired home the 4-0 goal.

The next game for the Wheat Kings comes on home ice against the Regina Pats on Saturday night. Puck drop is 6:00.







