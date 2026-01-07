Hurricanes Trade Cozens to Tigers for Heger

Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the acquisition of 2007-born defenceman Kyle Heger along with a conditional fourth-round draft pick (REG) in 2028 from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for 2006-born forward Luke Cozens and a conditional fourth-round draft pick (SPO) in the 2028 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.

Heger, 18, was originally selected by the Tigers in the seventh round (135th overall) in the 2022 WHL Draft. The Eagan, Minnesota, product has appeared in 35 games this season with Medicine Hat collecting 15 points (5g-10a) along with 25 penalty minutes and a plus-8 rating. He has totaled three power play assists this season while ranking 10th among rookie defenceman in points in the entire WHL.

"We're really excited to be able to add Kyle to our team," said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. "He has had a good start to his WHL career this season and has established himself as a good two-way d-man who has the ability to provide offence from the back-end. We think he's going to really help our power play and we really like the age range and believe he will fit in well with our group as we continue to build."

The 6'1, 192 left-shot defenceman was ranked by the National Hockey League Central Scouting Service in November on the Preliminary Players to Watch List for the upcoming 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Heger received a'B'ranking by Central Scouting which indicates a projected second- or third-round draft candidate. He was one of 26 WHL defenceman ranked and the fourth-highest ranked draft eligible rearguard in the WHL.

Prior to his time in the WHL, Heger spent the 2024-2025 season at Shattuck St. Mary's where he appeared in a total of 87 games amassing 84 points (13g-71a) along with 20 penalty minutes. He collected 59 points (8g-51a) in 58 games with Shattuck last year in the USHS-Prep League at the U18 level. The defenceman also skated in one regular season game with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League.

Cozens, 19, was originally a seventh-round selection (140th overall) in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft by Lethbridge. The Whitehorse, Yukon, product appeared in 150 regular season games with the Hurricanes totaling 61 points (21g-40a) along with 27 penalty minutes. Cozens has had a breakout season this year collecting 44 points (17g-27a) along with 19 penalty minutes in 39 games. He ranked first in goals, assists and points this season for the Hurricanes.

The 6'2, 182-pound forward also skated in 17 post-season games for the Hurricanes in his career, including 16 contests in 2025 helping Lethbridge to the Eastern Conference Championship Series. Cozens recorded six points (1g-5a) along with six penalty minutes in the 2025 WHL Playoffs, adding a goal and an assist in a Game 7 victory over the Calgary Hitmen in the second-round to help the'Canes to their third Conference Final in seven playoffs.

"Luke has been a really good Hurricane and a really good teammate in his time in Lethbridge, taking on a bigger role this year as part of the leadership group," said Anholt. "His development and commitment to the team is a big reason why he's been able to have the success that he has had this year which makes this a hard trade to make. We wish Luke nothing but the best moving forward and would like to thank him, and the entire Cozens'family, for their continuous and unwavering support of our organization over all these years."

Heger is expected to join the Hurricanes and be in the lineup tonight when they welcome the Seattle Thunderbirds at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.