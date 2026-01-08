Cougars Acquire Kaeson Fisher from Everett Silvertips

Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Prince George Cougars General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb announced today that the club has acquired 2007-born defenceman Kaeson Fisher from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round selection in the WHL Prospects Draft.

Fisher, 18, has spent the majority of the 2025-26 season with the Winkler Flyers of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL), recording 25 points (1G-24A) in 29 games. He also appeared in one game with the Silvertips this season, registering an assist.

The 5-foot-11 blueliner was originally selected by Everett in the sixth round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. During the 2024-25 season, the Brandon, MB native suited up in 14 games with the Silvertips.







