Broncos Acquire Brendan Rudolph and Draft Picks from Seattle

Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired 2008-born forward Brendan Rudolph, a 2026 first-round draft pick (Prince Albert), and a 2027 fourth-round draft pick (Calgary) from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for 2008-born forward Noah Kosick.

The Broncos welcome Brendan and his family to the organization and look forward to his future with the club.







