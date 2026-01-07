Oil Kings Open Three-Game Road Trip in Swift Current

Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Swift Current, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings open up a three-game road trip through the East Division tonight as they visit the Swift Current Broncos.

Edmonton enters the game tonight riding a five-game winning streak after defeating Seattle 5-3 on Sunday afternoon. That win improves the Oil Kings record to 26-7-3-1 on the season, currently third in the Eastern Conference, three points back of Central Division leading Medicine Hat, but the Oil Kings hold one game in hand on the Tigers.

Reigning WHL Player of the Week Lukas Sawchyn and the Oil Kings top line with Gavin Hodnett and Miroslav Holinka will look to remain hot. The trio has combined for 34 points in five games since the holiday break and all five are on a minimum of five-game point streaks heading into the game.

The Broncos on the other side tonight are in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 9-26-2-0 on the season and recently broke a 16-game losing skid on January 3 when they defeated Lethbridge 7-4.

The last time the Oil Kings and Broncos met was on November 2 back in Edmonton when Swift Current took a 4-1 lead in the game, but the Oil Kings ultimately scored seven unanswered goals to win 8-4 in the game. This is the second of four meetings this season between the two clubs.

Game time from Swift Current is 6 p.m. Mountian Time.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.