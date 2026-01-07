Tigers Acquire Cozens from Lethbridge in Exchange for Heger
Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have acquired 2006-born forward Luke Cozens and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2028 in exchange for 2007-born defenceman Kyle Heger and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2028.
Cozens, a 6-foot-2, 182-pound forward has been having a career year with the Hurricanes, scoring 17 goals and 44 points in 39 games so far this season. The 19-year-old Whitehorse, Yukon native played his 150th career game on Saturday, January 3rd. He was drafted in the seventh-round (140th overall) of the 2021 WHL draft.
In return for Cozens, the Tigers are sending 6-foot-1 defenceman Kyle Heger to the Hurricanes. Heger was drafted by the Tigers in the seventh-round (135th overall) of the 2022 WHL prospects draft. He was signed to the team in June of 2025 after his standout season with Shattuck St. Mary's U18 Prep. The 18-year-old Eagan, Minnesota native has five goals and 10 assists so far in his rookie campaign of 35 games. Heger was ranked as a "B" prospect in NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List that was released in October, 2025.
