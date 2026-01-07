Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Calgary Hitmen
Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League (WHL), moving 2007-born forward Blake Vanek to the Hitmen for the rights to 2008-born forward Carter Ernst and a sixth-round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft. A native of Stillwater, Minnesota, Vanek joined the club ahead of the 2025-26 season after a three-year stint on the varsity team at Stillwater High School.
Ernst comes to the club from Lakeville South High School in his hometown of Lakeville, Minnesota, where he comes into the week with nine goals and 10 assists in 11 varsity games this season. He led his Lakeville South team last year with 61 points on the way to a fourth-place finish in Minnesota's Class AA state tournament, and has scored a total of 91 points in two-and-a-half seasons of varsity competition. He also comes to the club with 15 games of junior experience in the United States Hockey League (USHL), opening the season with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders and picking up five points.
The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Blake Vanek for his efforts and wish him all future success as his career continues, and proudly welcome Carter Ernst to the Wild family.
Images from this story
|
Wenatchee Wild forward Blake Vanek
(Russ Alman)
