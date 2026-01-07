Calgary Hitmen Acquire Ottawa Senators Prospect Blake Vanek

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have acquired Ottawa Senators prospect Blake Vanek from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for the rights 2008-born forward Carter Ernst and a sixth-round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft.

Vanek signed with the Wenatchee Wild this past June before being selected by the Ottawa Senators in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-3 forward from Stillwater, Minnesota, has appeared in 37 games this season with the Wild, recording eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points. Vanek is the son of former Austrian NHL forward Thomas Vanek.

"Blake is a talented offensive player that matches our style of play. He possesses size, skill and speed and we are excited to add him to our forward group." said Hitmen General Manager Garry Davidson.

BLAKE VANEK - FORWARD

HOMETOWN: Stillwater, MN

DOB: August 16, 2007

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 210 lbs

SHOOTS: Right

Regular Season

Team League GP G A PTS PIM

2025-26 Wenatchee Wild WHL 37 8 10 18 28

2024-25 Stillwater High USHS-MN 29 22 31 53 23

Chicago Steel USHL 9 4 1 5 17

U.S. National U18 Team NTDP 6 0 1 1 0

The Calgary Hitmen continue the 2025-26 campaign welcoming the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday, Jan. 10 in a 6:00 p.m. start at Scotiabank Saddledome. The night is presented by Vallen and will see the Hitmen team up with Dungeon Wrestling to raise support and awareness for prostate cancer. The Hitmen will then welcome the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Sunday, Jan. 11 for the annual PAW Patrol Game presented by KidSport. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.







