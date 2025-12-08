Hitmen Fans Toss 26,828 Plush Toys at 2025 Teddy Bear Toss

Calgary, AB - Calgary Hitmen veteran forward Ethan Moore was the hero in the Teddy Bear Toss powered by ENMAX, finding the back of the net with 7:05 to go in regulation. This triggered a waterfall of 26,828 stuffed toys at the Scotiabank Saddledome. With this toss the Hitmen have surpassed 500,000 bears collected in 30 years of the Teddy Bear Toss.

"For over 30 seasons our fans have backed this incredible charitable cause, and we would once again like to thank them for their tremendous support," said Hitmen Manager of Business Operations Amy Bontorin. "This game is a holiday tradition and the bears collected today will have a significant impact in our local community."

Over 60 local agencies, including the Alberta Children's Hospital and Calgary Food Bank will share the stuffed toys this holiday season. Since the inaugural 1995 toss, the Hitmen, with generous support from their partners and fans, have provided the community with 508,300 teddy bears.

The Wenatchee Wild opened the scoring in the second period with two unanswered goals to take a 2-0 lead into the final frame. Goals came from Boston Tait and Luka Shcherbyna. Ethan Moore brought the Hitmen within one, making it 2-1 late in the third. Wenatchee added another courtesy of Zane Torre to extend their lead to 3-1. With just 22 seconds left, Andrei Molgachev scored his 10 th goal of the season to cut the deficit to 3-2, but Calgary ultimately ran out of time, falling 3-2 to the Wild. The Hitmen outshot the Wild 49-24.

Teddy bears collected will now be turned over to local charities on Monday, Dec. 8, beginning at 7:00 a.m. with distribution at the Scotiabank Saddledome at the TELUS Club entrance (access via 5 th ST.). Hitmen players will assist the process.

During the game, Calgary wore special, red-themed teddy bear jerseys with snow-capped numbers that are currently being auctioned online until Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 8:00 p.m. For more information head to HitmenHockey.com.

