Game Day Hub: December 7 vs Vancouver

The Portland Winterhawks return home for Family Funday at the Glass Palace, hosting the Vancouver Giants at 4:00 p.m.

Join us as we team up with FOX 12 and Les Schwab for the annual Toy Drive game. Fans are encouraged to bring new and unwrapped toys, or purchase one at Entry M to help make a meaningful impact in a child's life this holiday season!

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Sunday, December 14 - Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, December 28 - Breadhead Night: Presented by Dave's Killer Bread - BUY TICKETS

Sunday, December 31 - Tommy's Flockin' Eve: Presented by Toyota - BUY TICKETS

Last Time Out

Seattle opened the scoring 3:19 in as Brock England netted his 12th, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead after one. They added two power-play goals in the second, but the Hawks punched back late. With under three minutes left, Carter Sotheran walked the line and fired from the far circle, where Ryan Miller tipped it in to extend his league-leading point streak to 21 games. Just 24 seconds before intermission, Cole Slobodian's low shot created a scramble and Alex Weiermair crashed the net to pull Portland within one.

Portland kept rolling in the third. Tyson Yaremko, in his 100th WHL game, set up Will McLaughlin for a one-timer on the power play to tie it 3-3. Netminder Cruz Chase shut the door from there, stopping all 13 Seattle shots in the frame.

With 1:34 remaining, Max Pšenička sent a cross-ice feed to Weiermair, who buried the go-ahead goal for Portland's fourth unanswered. The Hawks held strong the rest of the way, completing a 4-3 comeback win over the Thunderbirds.

A Glance at the Giants

The Winterhawks and Giants meet for the second time this weekend and the third time this season, as Vancouver pays a visit to the VMC for the first time this year. The season series is split with each team earning one win and one loss, after the Giants edged the Hawks 3-2 on Friday in Langley.

Vancouver looks to bounce back tonight after falling to the Everett Silvertips 8-2 last night. The Giants sit at 12-15-1-1 and aim to take the season series lead.

Vancouver is powered by forward Cameron Schmidt, who leads the team with 40 points on 17 goals and 23 assists, including four game winning goals.

Yaremko Hits the Century Mark

Winterhawks alternate captain Tyson Yaremko skated in his 100th career game in the Western Hockey League on Saturday night in Portland, marking a significant milestone for the veteran forward. The Saskatoon native recently returned to the lineup after missing the first 22 games of the season and has quickly reestablished himself as a key contributor. Across his 100 WHL appearances, the over-ager has produced 19 goals and 27 assists for 46 points, providing steady offense, leadership, and a reliable presence in all situations.

Fox 12 Oregon / Les Schwab Toy Drive

FOX 12 Oregon, Les Schwab Tire Centers, and the Portland Winterhawks proudly partner each year to brighten the holidays for Portland-area youth through the Winterhawks Toy Drive. This annual initiative invites fans to help make the season special for local children by donating new, unwrapped toys at the December 7 game.

Fans can drop donations directly into the Les Schwab trucks stationed outside the arena, or stop by the Toy Drive Corner on the concourse outside Entry M, where toys are available for purchase with cash or card and can be contributed on the spot. Each year, the generosity of Winterhawks fans ensures thousands of children receive gifts during the holiday season, making the Toy Drive one of the team's most impactful community traditions.

Fans unable to attend can also donate to the Toy Drive online. All toys and monetary donations will be distributed through FOX 12's network of non-profit partners and organizations.

CLICK TO DONATE ($) TO THE TOY DRIVE

Trading Card Giveaway: Presented by The Barbers

The first 500 fans into the VMC on Sunday can grab their free pack of Winterhawks trading cards. Collect each pack and you've got the whole team! This is the third of six giveaways this season, so be there early to secure your cards.

Family Funday

Join us for Family Funday at the Glass Palace! Fans can enjoy face painting before the game and stick around afterward for a postgame skate on the VMC ice. Be sure to sign your waiver and pick up your skates in the Georgia-Pacific Room before heading out to hit the ice!

Light Show Experience

We have introduced a new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun starting with the team's intro video before the Hawks take the ice!

Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight and you're actively part of the spectacle.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by Entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

