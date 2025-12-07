Chiefs Acquire 2005-Born Forward Wormald from Lethbridge in Exchange for Four Picks

Published on December 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have announced the acquisition of 20-year-old forward Logan Wormald from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for two third round picks (Spokane - 2026, Wenatchee - 2026) and two fourth round picks (Lethbridge - 2026, Spokane - 2028). Wormald, the Hurricanes' captain, has 14 goals and 33 points in 30 games this season.

"We are very excited to welcome Logan and his family to the Chiefs organization," Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "He is an excellent two-way player who has produced offensively each season in Lethbridge. As their captain, he will also bring excellent leadership qualities to our team. In addition to his 236 regular season games played, his 27 games of playoff experience will be a nice addition to our group."

The Langley, B.C.native has played all five of his WHL seasons in Lethbridge and has recorded 99 career goals, 144 assists and 243 points in 266 games. He has also appeared in 27 post-season games, including 16 last season when he scored six goals and 12 points as the Hurricanes advanced to the Eastern Conference Championship. In 57 games last season, he tallied a career-high 30 goals, 40 assists and 70 points.

Wormald was originally Lethbridge's third round pick in 2020. Wormald is expected to join the Chiefs for their Friday, December 12th game versus the Portland Winterhawks. He has committed to play NCAA hockey at the University of Nebraska-Omaha beginning in the 2026-27 season.







