Hawks' Big Third Period Takes Down the Giants 4-2

Published on December 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Ryan Miller stretches his point streak to 22 games with two goals and an assist, Carter Sotheran dishes out three helpers, and Ondrej Štěbeták turns aside 28 shots as the Hawks silence the Giants 4-2.

Game #29: Portland (4) vs. Vancouver (2)

SOG: POR (39) - VAN (30)

PP: POR (2/3) - VAN (2/4)

Saves: Štěbeták (37) - Pyne (35)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

POR - Ryan Miller (11) from Carter Sotheran

POR - Kyle McDonough (4) from Reed Brown and Max Pšenička

VAN - Jakob Oreskovic (6) from Lance McCloskey and Aaron Obobaifo

VAN - Tobias Tomik (6) from Ty Halaburda and Cameron Schmidt

POR - Ryan Miller (12) from Carter Sotheran (power play)

POR - Alex Weiermair (18) from Carter Sotheran and Ryan Miller

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks and Giants squared off for the second time this weekend, skating to a scoreless first period that featured 12 shots on goal between the two teams.

Portland broke through just 40 seconds into the second when Ryan Miller fired from the right circle through traffic, slipping the puck through the five-hole of Giants netminder Kelton Pyne to extend his point streak to 22 games. The Hawks doubled the lead moments later as Reed Brown zipped a centering feed to Kyle McDonough, who finished at the netfront for his fourth of the year. Vancouver responded with goals from Jakob Oreskovic at 12:29 and Tobias Tomik 86 seconds later to even the score at 2-2 heading into the third.

Early in the final frame, a Giants penalty put Portland on the power play, and the Hawks capitalized. Carter Sotheran worked the blue line and found Miller cutting in from the point, and the captain wired a wrist shot off the post and in for his second of the night. Portland sealed the win late as Sotheran's slapshot was blocked in front, landing on the stick of Alex Weiermair, who buried his fourth goal of the weekend to make it 4-2.

Ondřej Štěbeták turned aside 28 shots to backstop the Hawks to a 4-2 victory, as Portland earned two wins in their three-game weekend set.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks hit the road Friday for a quick trip to eastern Washington to face the Spokane Chiefs at 7 p.m., before returning home for a weekend doubleheader against the Penticton Vees on Saturday and Sunday at the Glass Palace.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25, and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.