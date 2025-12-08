Pats Blank Blades 4-0 Behind Hutchison's First Career WHL Shutout

Published on December 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon, SK - Backed by a shutout performance from goaltender Matthew Hutchison, the Regina Pats earned a much-needed and commanding 4-0 victory on the road on Sunday against the Saskatoon Blades at SaskTel Centre.

As they have in their last two outings, the Regina Pats struck first on Sunday afternoon. Starting the play in his own zone, captain Ephram McNutt made a pass to Ruslan Karimov, who carried the puck into the Blades' zone. Karimov then worked a give-and-go with Julien Maze before wiring a shot past Blades goaltender Evan Gardner for his sixth of the season at 15:20 - the lone goal of the first period.

In the second, Pats goaltender Matthew Hutchison was outstanding, stopping all 13 shots he faced in the frame. His teammates would help in front of him at 13:33, doubling their lead. Karimov made a strong play at the Pats' blue line before finding Maze in the neutral zone. Maze, carrying the puck across the Blades' blue line, slipped a sharp pass to a streaking Matt Paranych. The third year defenceman took the pass and placed a precise shot over the glove of Gardner to double the Pats' lead.

In the third, the two teams traded a combined three chances on the power-play, but neither could score. It wasn't until 15:23 that Zach Lansard buried his own rebound for his 11th of the season, extending the lead to 3-0. Minutes later, Maze would sealed a 4-0 Regina victory by hitting the Saskatoon empty net at 18:01.

With the result, the Pats improved to 10-16-2-1 on the season, breaking their seven-game losing skid. It marks Regina's first win in Saskatoon since a 4-2 victory at SaskTel Centre on March 19, 2023. Pats' Hutchison stopped all 32 shots he faced. At the other end, Blades netminder Gardner turned aside 23 of 26 shots, with the final shots on goal being 32-27 in favour of Saskatoon. On special teams, both teams went scoreless, as Regina was 0-for-2 and the Blades were 0-for-4.

Most notably, Hutchison notched his first career shutout in the WHL, Karimov extended his point streak to two games (2G, 2A), and Maze had a three-point night (1G, 2A).

FINAL: Regina Pats 4, Saskatoon Blades 0

THE GOALS

First Period

Pats 1-0 -#25 Ruslan Karimov (6), assisted by #72 Julien Maze, & #55 Ephram McNutt at 15:20

Entering the Blades' zone, Karimov fed Maze, who returned it to Karimov. The 18-year-old made no mistake, sniping his sixth goal of the season from the slot to open the scoring at 15:20.

Second Period

Pats 2-0 -#44 Matt Paranych (2), assisted by #72 Julien Maze, & #25 Ruslan Karimov at 13:33

Karimov made a nifty play to spring the puck to Maze, who threaded a perfect pass to Paranych breaking down the left side in the Blades' zone. The 18-year-old then snapped a shot on the far right side, beating Gardner cleanly past his glove at 13:33.

Third Period

Pats 3-0 -#57 Zach Lansard (11), assisted by #25 Ruslan Karimov, & #44 Matt Paranych at 15:23

After Lansard failed to stuff the puck into the net, it popped free behind the Blades' goal. Karimov picked it up and threw it back out in front where Lansard scored to make it 3-0 at 15:23.

Pats 4-0 -#72 Julien Maze (13) (ENG) at 18:01

With the goalie pulled, Maze fired a shot from the neutral zone into the empty net to seal the deal with the Pats' fourth goal of the night at 18:01.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 10 - 7 - 10 - 27

Blades: 12 - 13 - 7- 32

Power Plays

Pats: 0/2

Blades: 0/4

Goaltending

Pats: Matthew Hutchison - 32 saves on 32 shots

Blades: Evan Gardner - 23 saves on 26 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #31 Matthew Hutchison (32 saves, shutout)

Second Star: #25 Ruslan Karimov (1G, 2A)

Third Star: #44 Matt Paranych (1G, 1A)

COMING UP

The Pats wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule with a pair of home games at the Brandt Centre. First up is Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday, December 13, when Regina hosts the Kelowna Rockets at 6:00 p.m. Then, the Pats welcome the Prince Albert Raiders on Wednesday, December 17 for Wednesday Giveaway Night, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

