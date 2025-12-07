Oil Kings and Raiders Clash for 18th Annual Teddy Bear Toss

Edmonton, Alta. - The day is finally here, the BIGGEST GAME OF THE YEAR, Teddy Bear Toss 2025, presented by the Brick.

It's the 18th annual installment of the event with plenty to be excited about as the Edmonton Oil Kings welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to Rogers Place.

Currently, the Oil Kings are winners of three straight games and outscored their opponents 15-8 in those three games, defeating Red Deer twice, sandwiching a victory over Saskatoon last weekend. The Oil Kings are now 21-6-1-1 on the season, currently first in the Central Division, and the Eastern Conference. The Oil Kings also still lead the league in goals scored with 129, averaging 4.4 per-game.

The opponents, the Raiders come to town for another installment of a rematch of the first round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs. They're currently finishing up a stretch of three games in three nights and four games in five days through Alberta as they're 1-2-0-0 on the trip so far, defeating Red Deer last night. The Raiders also lead their division with an 18-4-4-0 record and they are tops in the WHL in goals against with 69, averaging 2.7 allowed per-game.

The last time these two powerhouses met was back on October 18 in Prince Albert where the Oil Kings took a 3-2 overtime win, thanks to Ethan MacKenzie's game winner. Adam Jecho and Joe Iginla both scored for Edmonton as well in the win, while Prince Albert got goals from Riley Boychuk and Bennett Kelly.

As for Teddy Bear Toss, who's going to send the fur flying this season? Last year, Gracyn Sawchyn scored with just over five minutes to play in the first period to send the avalanche of stuffed animals flying. Two years ago, Landon Hanson scored for Edmonton and he looks to become the first two-time Teddy Bear Toss goal scorer in Oil Kings history. The Oil Kings are 10-6-1-0 all-time in their Teddy Bear Toss games.

