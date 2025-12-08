Chiefs Cap Three-In-Three with Third-Straight Win, Top Thunderbirds 4-1

Published on December 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kent, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs capped this weekend's three-in-three with a strong 4-1 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds, marking their third-straight win and 15th of the season.

It was 17-year-old defenseman Rhett Sather who got the Chiefs on the board early in the first period as he netted his fifth goal of the season with help from Ethan Hughes and Sam Oremba at 6:33. Sather leads Spokane's blueliners with 19 points and is +10 in 29 games.

The Thunderbirds only managed to get five shots on net in the opening frame, all of which were turned aside by German goaltender Linus Vieillard. Spokane killed off the only power play they allowed Seattle in the first 20 minutes of play.

In the second period, the Chiefs pelted the net with 20 shots to the Thunderbirds' six, but it wasn't until the last five minutes that top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Mathis Preston fired an absolute rocket to the top of the twine, sending the goaltender's water bottle flying and padding Spokane's lead to 2-0.

Just three minutes later, at 18:42, Cohen Harris capitalized on the man advantage as he found his second goal in as many nights, pushing the Chiefs' lead to three goals. It marked Spokane's fourth power play goal of the weekend, while Preston and Chase Harrington notched helpers on the play.

The Thunderbirds scored a power play goal of their own halfway through the third period as Braedan Cootes logged his 10th goal of the year with help from Radim Mrtka and Antonio Martorana. That was as close as they'd get, though, as Winnipeg Jets prospect Owen Martin sealed the deal with an empty netter with a minute to go.

The Chiefs went 1-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty, while outshooting the Thunderbirds 35-29. Vieillard was a wall in Spokane's net, stopping 28 shots and earning his ninth win of the year.

Up next, the Chiefs will head home to host the Portland Winterhawks on Friday, December 12 at 7:05 p.m. for the Bretz RV & Marine $100k Motorhome Sweepstakes.







