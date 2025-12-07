Chiefs Set Teddy Bear Toss Record, Crush Rival Tri-City, 4-2, in Front of 10,000+
Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, WA - The Chiefs opened the doors to Numerica Veterans Arena on Saturday night to over 10,100 fans for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Jubilant HollisterStier and HollisterStier Allergy. Spokane donned specialty Teddy Bear Toss jerseys for the second straight year, with the game-worn jerseys available for auction through DASH. Carter Esler, together with Bauer and children from Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital in Spokane, designed specialty pads, glove, and blocker to wear for the the Spokane Chiefs next three home games, beginning with Saturday's contest. This pad set is also available for auction, with proceeds going back to benefit the local children's hospital. Saturday's game was also the first of ten regular season television broadcast games, viewable on SWX in Spokane and Tri-City.
The building was buzzing with anticipation but it was the visiting Americans who found the net first. Laing scored his third of the season at 2:29 to take the lead as Tri-City went to first intermission ahead 1-0.
In the second period, it was Chase Harrington with the fateful touch to send the bears flying.
The Spokane forward had the final touch from net front as Kaden Allan and Owen Martin were credited with assists.
Bears and other stuffed animals rained down to the ice with volunteers, players, and staff collecting them for donation.
In total, 9,087 bears were counted, setting a new all-time Spokane Chiefs franchise record.
Once play resumed it was Chiefs' forward Cohen Harris giving Spokane the lead at 8:30 of the second.
Nolan Saunderson and Ethan Hughes added the assists.
Tri-City equalized at 6:17 of the third on the power play, as Virk scored his 10th of the season.
Owen Martin turned goal scorer at 7:45, netting the eventual game winner.
Martin followed the play to the net and put away the rebound for his 7th of the season.
Sam Oremba continued his hot streak, adding another goal on the power play at 9:09, giving the Chiefs the two-goal lead.
Spokane hit the goal with a flurry of chances before Oremba finally put it away for his second point of the game. With an assist on the play, Owen Martin has five points in his past two games.
The Chiefs dominated the final 40 minutes of the game, outshooting the Americans 29-11 and outscoring them 4-1.
Spokane was 1/2 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill, with Esler making 17 saves in net.
Owen Martin (1G, 2A) and Sam Oremba (1G, 1A) led the offense with multi-point nights.
The Chiefs will finish off a three-in-three stretch tomorrow night in Seattle. The next home game for Spokane is set for Friday, December 12th with the first ever Bretz RV & Marine $100k Motorhome Sweepstakes. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a poster courtesy of Avista.
