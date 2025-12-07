Portland Announces Numbers 40-31 on Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time List

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







On Saturday, December 6, the Portland Winterhawks unveiled numbers 40-31 on the list of the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, presented by KOIN CW.

For additional information on each player, you can read more about them below, courtesy of Winterhawks Team Historian, Andy Kemper:

40 - Kyle Chyzowski

Birthplace: Surrey, BC

Date of Birth: 08/16/04

Years in Portland: 2020-25

Regular Season Stats: 273 GP, 90-141-231, 195 PIM

Playoff Stats: 56 GP, 23-35-58, 38 PIM

Selected 3rd Round, 58th overall in 2019 WHL Prospect Draft.

Team Captain for 2024-25 Season, posting 41-64-105 in 66 GP during that season.

In the Top 50 of regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 273 (T-16th), G 90 (33rd), A 141 (T-31st), Points 231 (28th), Plus Minus +44 (49th).

In the Top 20 of playoff season statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 56 (T-16th), G 23 (10th), A 35 (13th), Points 58 (10th).

Named to the WHL Western Conference First Team All-Stars in 2024-25.

Tied franchise playoff record for most Power Play goals in one playoff series with 5 vs. Everett in 2023-24.

Currently playing for the University of Denver Pioneers in the NCAA.

39 - Jim Dobson

Birthplace: Winnipeg, MB

Date of Birth: 2/29/60

Years in Portland: 1978-80

Regular Season Stats: 143 GP, 104-107-211, 324 PIM

Playoff Stats: 33 GP, 20-10-30, 100 PIM

Team Captain for 1979-80 Season, posting 66-68-134 in 72 GP during that season, placing him 5th in the WHL scoring.

The 66 goals scored is the sixth highest regular season total is the fifth highest in franchise history.

In the Top 50 of regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 104 (26th), Points 211 (35th).

In the Top 20 of playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 20 (T-15th), PIM 100 (8th).

Holds franchise record of most goals by an 18-year-old rookie in one playoff season with 17 in 25 GP in 1978-79.

Named to WHL Western Conference First Team All-Stars in 1979-80.

Drafted by in 5th round, 90th overall by Minnesota North Stars in 1979.

38 - Tim Tookey

Birthplace: Edmonton, AB

Date of Birth: 8/29/60

Years in Portland: 1977-80

Regular Season Stats: 198 GP, 107-145-252, 165 PIM

Playoff Stats: 41 GP, 10-21-31, 15 PIM

In the Top 50 of regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 107 (22nd), A 145 (T-27th), Points 252 (20th)

Hold franchise record for most Game Winning Goals in a regular season with 14 set in 1979-80.

Finished 2nd in WHL Scoring with 58-83-141 in 70 games during the 1979-80 season.

Drafted in 5th round, 88th overall by Washington in 1979.

Posted 58 points in 106 NHL games with 5 teams.

Played 824 games in AHL, posting 353-621-974 and was named AHL League MVP in 1986-87 leading the league in scoring and was elected to the AHL Hall of Fame in 2007-08.

37 - Troy Rutkowski

Birthplace: Edmonton, AB

Date of Birth: 4/29/92

Year in Portland: 2008-13

Regular Season Stats: 351 GP, 61-155-216, 249 PIM

Playoff Stats: 77 GP, 13-31-44, 48 PIM

Team Captain of 2012-13 WHL Championship squad, posting 20-46-66 in 72 games during that season.

Holds franchise record in Games Played with 351 and Consecutive Games Played with 240 and tied for franchise record for goals by a defenseman with 61.

In the Top 10 of regular season statistical categories for defensemen with Winterhawks: GP 351 (1st), G 61 (T-1st), A 155 (6th), Points 216 (3rd), Plus Minus +64 (6th).

In the Top 20 of playoff statistical categories with Winterhawks: GP 77 (5th), A 31 (T-17th), Defenseman Points 44 (4th).

Named to WHL Western Conference Second Team All-Stars in 2012-13.

Participated in CHL Top Prospect Game in 2009-10.

Drafted in 5th round, 137th overall, by Colorado in 2010.

36 - Brandon Dubinsky

Birthplace: Anchorage, AK

Date of Birth: 4/29/86

Years in Portland: 2002-06

Regular Season Stats: 234 GP, 82-148-230, 430 PIM

Playoff Stats: 31 GP, 11-19-30, 48 PIM

Selected in 5th round, 88th overall in 2002 WHL Bantam Draft.

In the Top 50 regular season statistical categories with Winterhawks: GP 234 (49th), G 82 (T-39th), A 148 (T-23rd), Points 230 (29th), PIM 430 (37th).

Scored Teddy Bear Toss goal twice - 11/29/03 vs. Seattle, 11/26/05 vs. Tri-City.

Named to WHL Western Conference Second Team All-Stars in both 2003-04 and 2005-06.

Drafted in 2nd round, 60th overall by New York Rangers in 2004.

Played in 823 NHL games, posting 153-285-438 with 905 PIM with the Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Represented Team USA in two World Championships scoring 6-7-13 in 10 GP.

35 - Sven Bärtschi

Birthplace: Bern, SUI

Date of Birth: 10/5/92

Years in Portland: 2010-12

Regular Season Stats: 113 GP, 67-112-179, 110 PIM

Playoff Stats: 43 GP, 24-37-61, 26 PIM

Selected in 1st round, 7th overall in CHL Import Draft in 2010.

Led all rookies in WHL in Goals (34), Assists (51) and Points (85) in 2010-11.

In Top 20 of regular season statistical categories for Import Players with Winterhawks: GP 113 (13th), G 67 (6th), A 112 (4th), Points 179 (5th), PIM 110 (11th), Points Per Game 1.58 (2nd).

In Top 20 of playoff statistical categories with Winterhawks: G 24 (8th), A 37 (10th), Points 61 (9th)

Holds franchise record for playoff points (27) and assists (17) for a 17-year-old in one playoff season in 2010-11.

Named to WHL Western Conference Second Team All-Stars in 2011-12.

Drafted in 1st round, 13th overall, by Calgary in 2011.

Appeared in 292 NHL games, posting 66-72-138 with 78 PIMs with Calgary, Vancouver and Vegas.

Currently is an Assistant Coach with the Winterhawks since 2024-25.

34 - Rich Kromm

Birthplace: Trail, BC

Date of Birth: 3/29/64

Years in Portland: 1981-84

Regular Season Stats: 142 GP, 61-110-171, 107 PIM

Playoff Stats: 28 GP, 7-16-23, 29 PIM

Captain of the 1983 Memorial Cup Championship Team.

Appeared in two Memorial Cups with Hawks scoring 6-6-12 in 8 GP.

Was one of seven 100-point scorers on the 1982-83 team, setting a franchise record, posting 35-68-103 in 72 GP.

Head Coach of Winterhawks from 2007-08.

Drafted in 2nd round, 37th overall, by Calgary in the 1982 NHL Draft.

Made the Calgary Flames roster as a 19-year-old in 1983-84.

Appeared in 372 NHL games with Calgary and New York Islanders, posting 72-103-173 with 138 PIM.

Currently a Pro Scout in the Chicago Blackhawks organization.

33 - Cody Glass

Birthplace: Winnipeg, MB

Date of Birth: 4/1/99

Years in Portland: 2014-19

Regular Season Stats: 239 GP, 94-198-292, 100 PIM

Playoff Stats: 28 GP, 10-16-26, 12 PIM

Selected in 1st round, 19th overall, in the 2014 WHL Prospects Draft.

In the Top 50 of regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 239 (43rd), G 94th (32nd), A 198 (7th), Points 292 (13th), Plus Minus +98 (T-14th)

Three seasons with 50 or more assists, tied for 2nd most in franchise history.

Named Western Conference First-Team All-Star three consecutive seasons: 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19. The only Winterhawk to do so.

Represented Team Canada in the 2019 World Junior Championships scoring 2-4-6 in 5 GP.

Drafted in 1st round, 6th overall, by Vegas in 2017 NHL Draft became the first player selected by the Golden Knights in their NHL history.

Currently playing for the New Jersey Devils in the NHL.

32 - Paul Gaustad

Birthplace: Fargo, ND

Date of Birth: 2/3/82

Years in Portland: 1999-02

Regular Season Stats: 198 GP, 53-82-135, 480 PIM

Playoff Stats: 22 GP, 13-7-20, 75 PIM

Played his youth and minor hockey in Portland, culminating in a 47-53-100 point season with the Portland Jr. Hawks 18U AA team in 1998-99.

Team Captain for the 2001-02 season.

Posted 36-44-80 with 202 PIM in his 20-year-old season in 2001-02.

Served as Winterhawks Director of Player Development for the 2017-18 season.

Drafted in 7th round, 220th overall, by Buffalo in the 2000 NHL Draft.

Played 12 seasons in the NHL with Buffalo and Nashville, posting 727 GP, 89-142-231 with 778 PIM. He served as an Alternate Captain for both franchises.

Represented Team USA in the 2011 World Championships.

31 - Grant Sasser

Birthplace: Portland, OR

Date of Birth: 2/3/64

Years in Portland: 1981-84

Regular Season Stats: 185 GP, 117-157-274, 95 PIM

Playoff Stats: 43 GP, 22-29-51, 19 PIM

First Portland born player to play for Winterhawks.

In the Top 50 of Regular Season statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 117 (17th), A 157 (17th), Points 274 (17th), Points Per game 1.48 (21st)

His 274 points is the most for any U.S. born player in franchise history.

Two 100-point seasons in 1982-83 (70 GP, 54-65-119) and 1983-84 (44-69-113).

In the Top 25 of Playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 22 (T-11th), A 29 (T-20th), Points 51 (T-13th)

One of four 50-goal scorers on 1982-83 Memorial Cup Championship team, setting a franchise record.

Appeared in two Memorial Cups with Winterhawks, posting 3-5-8 in 8 GP.

Drafted in 5th round, 94th overall, by Pittsburgh in 1982.

Named to Winterhawks Hall of Fame in 2023.







