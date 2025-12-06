Vees Dominate in Kamloops

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees' Jiří Kamas

(Penticton Vees, Credit: Brian Johnson) Penticton Vees' Jiří Kamas(Penticton Vees, Credit: Brian Johnson)

KAMLOOPS, BC - The Penticton Vees controlled the game from start to finish on Friday night in Kamloops coming away with a 7-2 victory.

The Vees climb to 12-8-3-3 on the season with the win.

Penticton scored five-on-five, four-on-four, on the powerplay and shorthanded in the victory.

Jiri Kamas fired home a shot from the point 2:31 into the first period for his first goal in the WHL. That was all the scoring in period one.

The Blazers answered early in the second period on an individual effort from Kayd Ruedig who tucked one short side for the Teddy Bear Toss goal in Kamloops.

Diego Johnson answered on the powerplay with his 10th of the season and then 61 seconds later Callum Stone found the net from the point to make it 3-1 for his first in the Western League.

JP Hurlbert scored on a two-on-one for the Blazers to make it 3-2 Vees heading into the final frame.

It was all Penticton in the third period. First, Tristan Petersen banged home his sixth of the year on a rebound to make it 4-2. Then, Jacob Kvasnicka scored a beautiful shorthanded goal, jumping around a defender and then sliding the puck five-hole to make the score 5-2.

Ryden Evers found the night twice in the last six minutes with both shots coming from the high slot to make the final 7-2.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 31

Blazers- 33

Scoring:

Vees- Jiri Kamas, Diego Johnson, Callum Stone, Tristan Petersen, Jacob Kvasnicka, Ryden Evers (2).

Blazers- Kayd Ruedig, JP Hurlbert

Power Plays:

Vees- 2/4

Blazers- 0/2

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 31/33

Blazers- Logan Edmonstone - 24/31

Up Next: The Vees head back home to host the Blazers Saturday night for the Teddy Bear Toss at the SOEC. Puck drop is 6:00PM.

