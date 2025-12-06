Hanson, O'Neill Score Twice as Oil Kings Defeat Rebels

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are now winners of three straight games after a 4-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Friday night at Rogers Place.

It was a tightly contested contest with neither team earning a discernable advantage in the early going. Although, it was Landon Hanson who opened the scoring courtesy of a nifty pass from Max Curran to make it 1-0 just about five minutes into the game. While Red Deer outshot the Oil Kings 10-8 in the frame, the Oil Kings held the lead on the scoreboard through 20 minutes.

In the second, things remained tight as neither team was able to score, even with the Oil Kings having four consecutive powerplays in the frame. Red Deer was able to capitalize shorthanded off of Talon Brigley on a breakaway to tie the game 1-1. However, that lasted just over a minute as the Oil Kings responded on a faceoff win as Andrew O'Neill fired a one-timer past Peyton Shore to restore the Oil Kings lead for good.

In the third, Edmonton outshot Red Deer 13-8 and were able to grind out the victory as Hanson and O'Neill each added insurance markers to make it a 4-1 finish.

Parker Snell was also excellent for Edmonton in the win, stopping 24 of 25.

The Oil Kings were ultimately 0-for-7 on the powerplay and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Edmonton is now set for the 18th Annual Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Place.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.