Oil Kings Continue Home Stand against Rebels

Published on December 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings kick off the month of December tonight with a meeting against their Central division rivals in the Red Deer Rebels.

Edmonton comes into tonight's contest after securing a 10-2-0-0 record in November, which included eight road games where the Oil Kings went 6-2-0-0 in those contests. On the month, the Oil Kings scored 60 goals, an average of five-per-game. They allowed a total of 37 which is an average of 3.1 per-game. It was also a great month for the powerplay unit that went 15-for-44 in November, good for a 34% success rate.

15 different players scored at least once in the month, led by Miroslav Holinka who had seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points. Max Curran led the way with 10 goals in addition to 12 assists for 22 points. Meanwhile, Ethan Simcoe was 7-0-0-0 in November.

As for the opponents tonight, the Rebels have won back-to-back games since dropping a 5-2 decision to the Oil Kings on Friday, November 28 in Red Deer. The Rebels have defeated Calgary and Lethbridge, both on the road, by scores of 4-3 and 5-1 respectively.

Tonight will mark the fifth of eight meetings between the Oil Kings and Rebels, with Edmonton currently holding a 4-0-0-0 record, and outscoring the Rebels 20-8 this season. Edmonton is led offensively in the series by Max Curran who has three goals and three assists for six points in just two games. Ethan MacKenzie, Andrew O'Neill, and Lukas Sawchyn all have five points in four games.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is at 7 p.m. tonight.







