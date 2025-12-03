Jecho and Curran Named to Training Camp Roster Ahead of World Juniors

Published on December 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - A pair of Edmonton Oil Kings will have a chance to earn their spot to represent their country at the 2026 World Juniors over the holiday season.

Forwards Adam Jecho and Max Curran have been named to the 26-man training camp roster for Team Czechia.

Jecho, a 2006-born forward out of Zlin, Czechia, is looking to play at the World Juniors for a second straight year after helping Czechia win Bronze at last years tournament. Jecho had two goals and seven points at the tournament which was tied for fourth on his team.

This season, Jecho has six goals and 14 assists for 20 points. Drafted in the third-round, 95th overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2024, Jecho has played 135 WHL games, and has tallied 120 points in his career.

Meanwhile, Curran is looking to play in the World Juniors for the first time. The 2006-born forward out of Praha, Czechia has played 26 games for the Oil Kings this season, scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists for 33 points which is good for third on the Oil Kings in scoring.

Drafted in the fifth-round, 166th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, Curran recently hit 100 career WHL assists and has 139 points across 131 career WHL games between the Oil Kings and Tri-City Americans.

Team Czechia will commence on December 12 in Bemidji, Minnesota for a training camp before the 2026 World Juniors begin in Minneapolis and St. Paul on December 26.

